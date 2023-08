Public Notice Addendum to North Departme

Public Notice Addendum to North Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Advertisement For Bids (James River Correctional Center Laundry Machine Replacements printed on 7/12, 7/19, and 7/26/23. Public Bid Opening date for this project will be extended/delayed until Thursday, August 17th, 2023 at 10am CDT at the James River Correctional Center Administration Building located at 2521 Circle Drive Jamestown, ND 58401. (Aug 2, 2023) 245761

