PUBLIC NOTICE ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS The North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (“DOCR”) is soliciting sealed bids from contractors interested in the removal, and replacement of two laundry machines located at the James River Correctional Center (JRCC) in Jamestown, North Dakota. The nature of this work will include the removal and replacement of two identified laundry machines as specified in the engineering project manual, plans, drawings, and specifications. Project must be completed by December 31st, 2024. For bid document requests, please contact Chris Jangula by email at cjangula@nd.gov, or by mail at North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Central Office, ATTN: Chris Jangula, P.O. BOX 1898, Bismarck N.D. 58502-1893, or by phone 701-328-6133. All phone requests must be followed by a written request to the address above. All bidders must be licensed for the highest amount of their bid, as provided by Section 43-07-07 of the North Dakota Century Code. The bidder shall include a copy of his/her license or certificate of renewal thereof enclosed in the required bid bond envelope as required pursuant to section 43-07-12 of the North Dakota Century Code, as amended. Each bid must be accompanied by a separate envelope containing the contractor’s license and full bid security. The bid security must be in a sum equal to five (5) percent of the full amount of the bid and must be in the form of a bidder’s bond as required by Section 48-01.2-5, North Dakota Century Code, and executed by the bidder as principal and by a surety, conditioned that if the principal’s bid is accepted and the contract awarded to the principal, the principal, within 10 days after Notice of Award, shall execute and effect a contract in accordance with the terms of the bid, and a Contractor’s Bond as required by Section 48-01.2-05 of the North Dakota Century Code and any deficient bid must be resealed and returned to the bidder immediately. A viewing of the project will be held on July 21st, 2023, at 10am at the JRCC Laundry Building. Please contact Michael Moser mlmoser@nd.gov or phone him at 701-253-3024 to RSVP. Public opening of the sealed bids will be on August 3rd, 2023, at 10am at the James River Correctional Center Administration Building located at 2521 Circle Drive in Jamestown, ND. Contractor personnel who will be performing work on site are required to complete a background check approval process in accordance with the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) of 2003 and the FBI’s CJIS Security Policy. They also must comply with all applicable DOCR policies, procedures, and practices, including COVID-19 testing and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) requirements. (July 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 239829