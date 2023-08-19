ABBREVIATED NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT AND AMEND ADMINISTRATIVE RULES RELATING TO EDUCATOR LICENSURE TAKE NOTICE that the Education Standards and Practices Board will hold a public hearing to address proposed new N.D. Admin Code Chapter 67.1-02-06, related to Student Teachers at The Pioneer Room North Dakota State Capital 600 E. Boulevard Ave. Bismarck, ND 58505 Tues., October 3, 2023 10:00 A.M. A copy of the proposed rules may be reviewed at the office of the Education Standards and Practices Board, 2718 Gateway Avenue, Suite 204, Bismarck, ND 58503 or obtained by calling the Education Standards and Practices Board (701) 328-9641. Written or oral comments must be received by October 14, 2023, will be fully considered. If you plan to attend the public hearing and will need special facilities or assistance relating to a disability, please contact the Educa- tion Standards and Practices Board at the above telephone number or address at least 3 days prior to the public hearing. Dated this 13th day of August 2023 Rebecca S. Pitkin, PhD Executive Director Education Standards and Practices Board