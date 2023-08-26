REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL TO PERFORM PRELIMIN

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL TO PERFORM PRELIMINARY & DESIGN ENGINEERING SERVICES AUGUST 26, 2023 CERP – 4717 (101) PCN 24089 Widen Clear Zones, Repair In Slopes, Rip Rap, and Incidentals CERP – 4717 (102) PCN 24090 Widen Clear Zone, Repair In Slope, Rip Rap, and Incidentals CERP – 4746 (057) PCN24091 Widen Clear Zones, Repair In Slopes, Rip Rap, and Incidentals PROPOSALS MUST BE DELIVERED TO JIM WENTLAND STUTSMAN COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT 1508 4TH ST NW JAMESTOWN, ND 58401 BY 12:00 PM CENTRAL TIME SEPTEMBER 18TH, 2023 REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL TO PREFORM PRELIMINARY & DESIGN ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR STUTSMAN COUNTY CERP - 4717 (101) PCN 24089 CERP – 4717 (102) PCN 24090 CERP – 4746 (057) PCN 24091 Stutsman County will engage the services of up to three prequalified engineering firms to perform Preliminary & Design Engineering on the following projects in Stutsman County scheduled to be completed in 2024. CERP – 4717 (101) PCN24089 The project is located approximately 2.5 miles North of Cleveland, ND on Stutsman County Road# 67. Key project elements include widen clear zones, in slope repair, riprap and incidentals. CERP – 4717 (102) PCN 24090 The project is located approximately 1.0-mile South of Cleveland, ND on Stutsman County Highway 67. Key project elements include widen clear zone, in slope repair, riprap and incidentals. CERP – 4746 (057) PCN 24091 The project is located approximately 3 miles west of Streeter, ND on Stutsman County Highway 37. Key project elements, widen clear zones, in slope repair, rip rap, and incidentals. Scope of Work: Stutsman County intends to execute three contracts for the (3) three projects. Stutsman County reserves the right to assign work in phases and have the firms selected perform any additional work not currently assigned. Project work items may be added or removed from the contract by work authorization or supplementary agreement. Consultants shall prioritize projects with #1 being the most desired project. One or more consultants may be selected to do this work. PROJECT DESCRIPTION & LIMITS: The Preliminary Engineering Phase shall consist of all activities necessary to complete the environmental document (including FHWA concurrence and approval), conduct public involvement, preform preliminary design, and coordinate utility location and conflict plans. The preliminary engineering phase will be considered complete upon receiving environmental approval from FHWA and NDDOT approval of all other deliverables. The Final Design Phase shall consist of design activities following preliminary design and preparation of final construction plans, specifications, and estimates; execute contracts for utility conflict plans for adjustments and relocations; final right of way acquisitions, final mitigation plans and permitting. Final Design will be considered complete upon delivery and approval of final construction plans, specifications, estimates certifications and NDDOT approval of all other deliverables. Firms interested in preforming the work must be qualified to preform roadway design. Interviews will be conducted tentatively 30 days from the due date of this proposal. Firms are invited to submit a proposal for the projects listed above. The Proposals shall provide the following information: • Past Performance • Ability of professional personnel • Willingness to meet time and budget requirements. • Location • Recent, current, and projected workloads of the persons and/or firms • Related experience on similar projects • Recent and current work for the County • Project understanding, issues, & approach The proposal pages shall be numbered and must be limited to 10 -pages in length. Proposals that exceed the 10-page length requirement will not be considered. The cover letter will not be counted as one of the 10 -pages. The proposal should list the personnel who will be assigned to work on the project, including titles, education, and work experience. Stutsman County will only consider proposals received prior to 12:00 PM on September 18th. Late proposals will be deemed unresponsive. The consultant’s proposal may include an appendix. Resumes, references, a statement of qualifications and other materials outlining experience may be included in an appendix. The appendix will not be considered as a part of the 10-page proposal. Each proposal will be evaluated by a selection committee. Stutsman County will conduct interviews. The County will interview up to three (3) of the most qualified engineering firms based on whose proposal most clearly meet the RFP requirements. Interviews will take place on a date to be determined by the County. Firms not selected to be interviewed will be notified in writing. Fees shall be negotiated with the successful firm. If the fee cannot be agreed upon, the County reserves the right to terminate negotiations, and then negotiate with the second and third ranked firms in order, if necessary, until a satisfactory contract has been negotiated. All costs associated with the proposal shall be borne by the proposer. The County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals and to not award contracts for any and/or all projects. Engineering firms interested in performing the work shall submit seven (7) hard bound copies and an electronic pdf file of their proposal to: Stutsman County Highway Superintendent 1508 4th St NW Jamestown, ND 58401 CER-4717(097), CER-4717(098), BRC-4728(058) 701-252-9040 jwentland@stutsmancounty.gov Title VI assures that no person or group of persons may, on the grounds of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or handicap or disability, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be otherwise subjected to discrimination under all programs or activities administered by the Department. For information regarding the Title VI Program see the NDDOT website at: http://www.dot.nd.gov/divisions/civilrights/titlevi.htm (Aug. 26; Sept. 2, 2023) 252930