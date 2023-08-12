REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS/ QUALIFICATIONS FO

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS/ QUALIFICATIONS FOR CONSTRUCTION MANAGER AT RISK: SUPPLY AND INSTALLATION OF RADIO READ WATER METERS The City of Jamestown, North Dakota, is evaluating proposals from qualified firms for the supply and installation of citywide radio read water meters which are compatible with existing city infrastructure, IE Project # EC21-00-051. The delivery method for this project will be through a Construction Manager At-Risk as defined by N.D.C.C. § 48-01.2 including specified criteria by owner. Copies of the full Request for Proposals (RFP), including a description of the services to be provided, the minimum content of the proposals, and the factors to be used to evaluate the proposals, may be obtained by contacting Travis Dillman, Project Engineer, 1903 12th Ave SW, Jamestown, North Dakota 58401, or by emailing at travis.dillman@interstateeng.com or by calling Travis Dillman at 701-252-0234. Digital copies of the RFP are available at www.interstateeng.com or www.questcdn.com for a fee of $30.00. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Bid Documents” tab and by entering Quest Project Number 8630830 on the “Search Projects” page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com. The bidding and contract documents may also be examined at this Interstate Engineering office. Printed copies may be obtained from Interstate Engineering for a cost of $60.00. Any technical questions may be directed to Travis Dillman, P.E. at (701) 252-0234. The project will consist of the following approximate quantities: 3,500 5/8” water meters, 1,200 ¾” water meters, and various other sizes. Will be complete AMI system, supply and installed, with a fixed base system, and all miscellaneous work necessary therefore and incidental thereto. A Contractor’s Bond, as required by Section 48 01.2-10 of the North Dakota Century Code, shall be included with the executed Contract Documents. All bidders must be licensed for the highest amount of their bids, as required by Section 43 07 07 of the North Dakota Century Code and a copy of the license or certificate of renewal thereof issued shall be enclosed with their proposal. All proposals to the detailed RFP for Radio Read Water Meters must be submitted to Travis Dillman at the above address by 12:00 PM Central Standard Time on Friday, September 8, 2023. The OWNER retains the right to reject any or all of the proposals, and to waive any informality in any proposal, and to hold all proposals not to exceed thirty (30) days from said date of proposal due date, and to hold the three low proposals for a period not to exceed sixty (60) days from said date of proposal due date. All costs associated to the submittal of a proposal and/or interview shall be solely borne by the supplier/contractor. By order of the City Council Jamestown, North Dakota Sarah Hellekson, City Administrator Dated this 7th day of August, 2023. (Aug. 12, 19 & 26, 2023) 2488862