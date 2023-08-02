REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR OWN

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS (RFQ) FOR OWNERS REPRESENTATIVE SERVICES FOR THE NORTH DAKOTA NEW STATE HOSPITAL PROJECT The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services is seeking proposals from qualified Owner’s Representative firms to provide services for the implementation of work identified in the pending feasibility study and predesign. The current hospital campus is located in Jamestown, North Dakota. The North Dakota State Hospital provides short-term acute inpatient psychiatric and substance abuse treatment, intermediate psycho-social rehabilitation services, forensic services, and safety net services for adults. Firms responding to the Request for Qualifications must submit their proposals to Amy Jangula Johnson, Procurement Officer, at ajjangulajohnson@nd.gov no later than noon on August 24, 2023. The Request for Qualifications, which sets forth the scope of services, the selection process, the required proposal content, the evaluation criteria, and other relevant information are available from the Department by contacting Amy Jangula Johnson at ajjangulajohnson@nd.gov or 701-328-1657. Chris Jones, Commissioner (Aug. 2, 9 & 16, 2023) 245785