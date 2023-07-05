SANDNESS LAW OFFICE 211 First Avenue Nor

SANDNESS LAW OFFICE 211 First Avenue North P.O. Box 915 Jamestown, ND 58402-0915 (701) 952-5291 ssandness@hotmail.com ID# 06124, Attorney for: Personal Representative File 47-2023-PR-43 In the Matter of the Estate of Daniel Robert Lies, a/k/a Dan Lies, Deceased NOTICE TO CREDITORS 1. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Nancy Lies has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. 2. All persons having claims against the deceased are required to present their claims within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or to those known creditors whom a mailing of the notice of creditors has been sent or said claims will be forever barred. 3. Claims must be presented to Scott Richard Sandness, Attorney for the Personal Representative, at P.O. Box 915, Jamestown, ND 58402-0915, or filed with the Clerk of District Court at the following address: 511 2nd Ave. SE, Jamestown, ND 58401. Dated this 15th day of June, 2023. SANDNESS LAW OFFICE 211 First Ave. North PO Box 915 Jamestown, ND 58402-0915 ssandness@hotmail.com (701) 952-5291 /s/ Scott Richard Sandness Scott Richard Sandness, ID #06124 Attorney at Law (June 21 & 28; July 5, 2023) 235255