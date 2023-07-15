STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF STUTSMAN IN DISTRICT COURT SOUTHEAST JUDICIAL DISTRICT IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF ELLEANNA ROSE LAUSCH TO CHANGE HER NAME TO ELLEANNA ROSE SASH Elleanna Rose Lausch, Petitioner. File 47-2023-CV-318 NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME 1. TO: ANY INTERESTED PARTY: 2. Please take notice that a petition has been filed by Elleanna Rose Lausch to change her name to Elleanna Rose Sash. 3. The hearing to consider the petition has been scheduled before the Honorable Daniel D. Narum, Judge of the District Court, at 11:30 a.m. on August 28, 2023, at the Stutsman County Courthouse, City of Jamestown, North Dakota. 4. Anyone objecting to the petition may appear and be heard. Dated this 28th day of June, 2023 SANDNESS LAW OFFICE 211 First Ave North PO Box 915 Jamestown, ND 58402-0915 (701) 952-5291 ssandness@hotmail.com Attorney for the Petitioner /s/ Scott Richard Sandness Scott Richard Sandness, ID #06124 Attorney at Law (July 1, 8 & 15, 2023) 283563