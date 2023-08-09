STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA COUNTY OF STUTSMAN IN DISTRICT COURT SOUTHEAST DISTRICT CitiMortgage, Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Unknown Heirs and Devisees of Stephanie Mitcham, Discover Bank, and Occupants of 805 8th Ave NW, Jamestown, ND 58401, Defendants. Case No. 47-2022-CV-00533 NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE [¶1] NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that by virtue of a Special Execution issued to me by the Clerk of the District Court in and for the County of Stutsman, North Dakota, Southeast, I will sell the real property described in the Judgment entered and docketed in the Office of the Clerk of said Court on March 24, 2023, and hereafter described to the highest bidder for cash at public auction at the Stutsman County Courthouse located in Jamestown, North Dakota, on September 28, 2023, at the hour of 10:00 AM of that day to satisfy the amount due and owing the Plaintiff from the Defendant(s) in the sum of $112,432.09, plus accrued costs and interest to the date of sale, or so much thereof as the proceeds of said sale applicable thereto will satisfy. [¶2] The premises to be sold as aforesaid are situated in the County of Stutsman, State of North Dakota, and are more particularly described as follows: The North 20 feet of Lot Seven, all of Lot Eight and the South 20 feet of Lot Nine, Block Twenty-nine, Capitol Hill Addition to Jamestown, except the West 60 feet thereof previously deeded to the State of North Dakota for highway purposes, Stutsman County, North Dakota Street Address: 805 NW 8th Ave, Jamestown, ND 58401 IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and seal the 3rd day of August, 2023. /s/ Chad Kaiser Sheriff of Stutsman County, North Dakota /s/ Casey Yunck Deputy Sheriff APPROVED AS TO FORM AND CONTENT THE SAYER LAW GROUP, P.C. Janelle G. Ewing 925 E. 4th St. Waterloo, IA 50703 (319) 234-2530 Attorney ID No.: 08611 generalupdates@sayerlaw.com Attorneys for Plaintiff (Aug. 9, 16 & 23, 2023) 247621