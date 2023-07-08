STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STUTSMAN SOUTHEAST JUDICIAL DISTRICT Civil No. 47-2023-DM-00079 Coreen L. Johnson, Plaintiff, vs. Jeffery W. Johnson, Defendant. SUMMONS THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT: [¶ 1] You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the complaint in this action, which is herewith served upon you, by serving upon the undersigned an answer or other proper response within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this summons upon you, exclusive of the date of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. [¶ 2] NOTICE OF TEMPORARY RESTRAINING PROVISIONS under Rule 8.4 of the North Dakota Rules of Court, upon service of this summons, you are and your spouse, are bound by the restraints following: 1. Neither spouse shall dispose of, sell, encumber, or otherwise dissipate any of the parties’ assets; except a. For necessities of life or for the necessary generation of income or preservation of assets; or b. For retaining counsel to carry on or to contest the proceeding. If a spouse disposes of, sells, encumbers, or otherwise dissipates assets during the interim period, that spouse shall provide to the other spouse an accounting within 30 days. 2. Neither spouse shall harass the other spouse. 3. All currently available insurance coverage must be maintained and continued without change in coverage or beneficiary designation. IF EITHER SPOUSE VIOLATES ANY OF THESE PROVISIONS, THAT SPOUSE MAY BE IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. Dated this 25th day of May, 2022. /s/ Steven T. Ottmar - ID #06179 OTTMAR AND OTTMAR, P.C. 226 Second Avenue SW/ P.O. Box 1397 Jamestown, North Dakota 58402-1397 (701) 252-7229-phone (701) 252-7461-fax sottmar@ottmarlaw.com E-service: office@ottmarlaw.com Attorney(s) for Plaintiff (June 24; July 1 & 8, 2023) 235897