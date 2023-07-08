STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA IN DISTRICT COURT COUNTY OF STUTSMAN SOUTHEAST JUDICIAL DISTRICT Brandon L. Koenig, Plaintiff, vs. Ruth S. Hoffert, Trustee of Trust u/a August R. Santelman dated August 19, 1957, and all other persons unknown claiming any estate or interest in, or lien or encumbrance upon, the property described in the complaint, whether as heirs, devisees legatees, or personal representatives of deceased persons, Defendants. Civil No. 47-2023-CV-00304 SUMMONS THE STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA TO THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS: You are hereby summoned and required to appear and defend against the Complaint in this action, which is herewith served upon you, by serving upon the undersigned an answer or other proper response within twenty-one (21) days after the service of this summons upon you, exclusive of the day of service. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Dated this 19th day of June, 2023. NYHUS LAW FIRM /s/ Nathan P. Stittleburg, ND Bar Id. No 09008 Christopher J. Nyhus, ND Bar Id. No. 06229 Attorneys for Brandon L. Koenig 515 ½ E. Broadway Ave., Suite 101 P. O. Box 2295 Bismarck, ND 58502 (Phone) 701-751-2262 (Fax) 701-425-0028 nathan@nyhuslaw.com chris@nyhuslaw.com NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN That this action has been brought for the purpose of quieting title in the Plaintiff in and to the following described real estate located in Stutsman County and more fully described as: Township 143 North, Range 68 West of the 5th P.M. Section 35: N½SE¼ and no personal claim is made against the Defendants above named, or any of them. Dated this 19th day of June, 2023. NYHUS LAW FIRM /s/ Nathan P. Stittleburg, ND Bar Id. No 09008 Christopher J. Nyhus, ND Bar Id. No. 06229 Attorneys for Brandon L. Koenig 515 ½ E. Broadway Ave., Suite 101 P. O. Box 2295 Bismarck, ND 58502 (Phone) 701-751-2262 (Fax) 701-425-0028 nathan@nyhuslaw.com chris@nyhuslaw.com (June 24; July 1 & 8, 2023) 236179