State of North Dakota In District Court County of Stutsman Southeast Judicial District State of North Dakota and Donald J. Walz, Jr., Plaintiffs, -vs- Tiffany Tremberth, Defendant. Civil No. 47-2023-DM-95 SUMMONS The State of North Dakota to Defendant: 1. You are summoned and required to defend against the attached Complaint by serving an Answer, which is a written response, on the State of North Dakota within 21 days after service of this Summons and by also filing that Answer with the court. If you do not serve and file an Answer, the court can grant the requests made in the Complaint by ordering that a default judgment be entered against you. Dated this 7th day of June, 2023. Cynthia G. Schaar Special Assistant Attorney General Bar I.D. Number: 04760 North Dakota Child Support PO Box 7190 Bismarck, ND 58507-7190 701-328-5440 jamestowncse@nd.gov Attorney for Child Support (July 15, 22 & 29, 2023) 241456