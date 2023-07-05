STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COM

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Otter Tail Power Company 115kV Substation and Transmission Line – Walsh & GF Public Convenience & Necessity Case No. PU-23-228 NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR HEARING On June 16, 2023, Otter Tail Power Company (OTP) filed an application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to construct and operate a 115kV substation and approximately six miles of 115kV transmission line in Walsh and Grand Forks Counties in North Dakota. The issues to be considered in this matter are: 1. Whether public convenience and necessity will be served by construction and operation of the facilities. 2. Is OTP technically, financially, and managerially fit and able to provide the service? Those interested are invited to comment on the application in writing. Persons desiring a hearing must file a written request identifying their interest in the proceeding and the reasons for requesting a hearing. Comments and requests for hearings must be received by July 18, 2023. If deemed appropriate, the Commission can determine the matter without a formal hearing. For more information contact the Public Service Commission, State Capitol, Bismarck, North Dakota 58505, 701-328-2400; or Relay North Dakota 1-800-366-6888 TTY. If you require any auxiliary aids or services, such as readers, signers, or Braille materials please notify the Commission. Issued: June 28, 2023 PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, Commissioner Randy Christmann, Chair Julie Fedorchak, Commissioner (July 5, 2023) 238748