STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COM

STATE OF NORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. Transmission Facility Cost Recovery Rates Case No. PU-23-268 NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY FOR HEARING On July 14, 2023, Montana-Dakota Utilities Co. (MDU) filed a change to its Transmission Cost Adjustment (TCA) rates to reflect updated electric transmission revenues and costs. Among those costs are one new and several previously approved transmission projects. The effect of the rate change on the bill for a residential customer using 800 kWh per month is a decrease of $4.70 per month or $56.40 per year. The issues to be considered in this proceeding are: 1. Do the investments and associated costs for the new or modified electric transmission facilities qualify for recovery? 2. Do the proposed rates comply with the tariff? 3. Are the proposed rates just and reasonable? Those interested are invited to comment on the application in writing. Persons desiring a hearing must file a written request identifying their interest in the proceeding and the reasons for requesting a hearing. Comments and requests for hearing must be received by September 15, 2023. If deemed appropriate, the Commission can determine the matter without a hearing. For more information contact the Public Service Commission, State Capitol, Bismarck, North Dakota 58505, 701-328-2400 or Relay North Dakota 1-800-366-6888 TTY. If you require any auxiliary aids or services, such as readers, signers, or Braille materials, please notify the Commission. Issued: August 2, 2023 PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, Commissioner Randy Christmann, Chair Julie Fedorchak, Commissioner (Aug. 12, 2023) 248507