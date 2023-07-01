Steven T. Ottmar - ID #06179 OTTMAR & OT

Steven T. Ottmar - ID #06179 OTTMAR & OTTMAR, P.C. 226 2nd Avenue SW/ PO Box 1397 Jamestown, ND 58402-1397 (701) 252-7229 (701)252-7461 – Fax sottmar@ottmarlaw.com E-Service: office@ottmarlaw.com Attorney for Personal Representative Probate No. 47-2023-PR-00024 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF NORTH DAKOTA, COUNTY OF STUTSMAN In the Matter of the Estate of CASEY WILLMAN, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within three months after the date of the first publication or mailing of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must either be presented to Jessica Freymark, personal representative of the estate, at 1001 4th Avenue NE, Jamestown, ND 58401, or filed with the Court. Dated this 12th day of June, 2023. /s/ Jessica Freymark - Personal Representative 1001 4th Avenue NE Jamestown, ND 58401 Steven T. Ottmar - ID #06179 OTTMAR & OTTMAR, P.C. 226 Second Avenue SW/ PO Box 1397 Jamestown, ND 58402-1397 P: 701.252.7229 F: 701.252.7461 sottmar@ottmarlaw.com E-service: office@ottmarlaw.com Attorney for personal representative (June 17 & 24; July 1, 2023) 234153