Stutsman County Commission hearing locat

Stutsman County Commission hearing located at the county courthouse, 511 2nd Ave. SE, Jamestown, is scheduled for August 15, 2023. The agenda at 3:30 P.M. includes the topic to discuss, review and make recommendations for the Governor on the proposed fee title purchase by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service of approximately 315.46 acres in Kensal Township located at: T. 144 N., R. 57 W., 5th P.M. Section 29, NW1/4, SW1/4, less road rights-of-way of record. (Aug. 2 & 9, 2023) 245449