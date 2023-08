THE ANNUAL RETURN of Urdahl, Inc., a pri

THE ANNUAL RETURN of Urdahl, Inc., a private charitable foundation, is available for inspection at 907 9th St SW, Jamestown by any citizen requesting inspection within 180 days from this date. Contact Kenneth N. Urdahl, President, at (701) 952-1733 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. (Aug. 12, 2023) 248807

