The meeting was called to order by Mayor Wick. All board members present. Terry Hesch present. Minutes & Treasurers report accepted as read. Business: Strom has picked up the remaining items. Stutsman Co has sprayed the spurge. Environmentals have been completed for the Community Block Grant money. Motion made to allow the Community Betterment Committee to put cement slabs on the East side of the park. Motion passed. Other discussions: delinquent water bills, water meters and non-resident unmown lawns. (Aug. 26, 2023) 253495