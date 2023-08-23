The Stutsman County Commission will be a

The Stutsman County Commission will be accepting applications to the Stutsman County Park Board for an unexpired position available through August 30, 2023. Interested parties should submit an “Application for Park Board Appointment” to the County Auditor by 5:00 p.m., August 30, 2023. Appointment to the board will be made September 5, 2023, with the official term commencing immediately. Applications are available at www.stutsmancounty.gov under the “Government”, then “Get Involved” tab, or from the County Auditor’s Office at 511 2 nd Ave SE, Ste. 102, Jamestown, ND 58401. For more information about these boards, please visit our website or contact the County Auditor’s Office at 701-252-9035. (Aug. 23, 2023) 251675