AI influencing decision-making

School starts soon in Jamestown. Decisions will be made regarding classes to take, and for college kids, what will be a major area of concentrated studies. Computer science is integral for all studies and soon artificial intelligence will be part of that curriculum.

Computer science is a component of just about every study. But how far do we want to go and what is a likely outcome of research and studies in computer-generated artificial intelligence?

Answers are varied and sometimes confusing. Some innovators, such as Geoffrey Hinton, a leader in AI, have said we need to advance cautiously and regulate before advancement no longer allows human control.

AI has been used since before the pandemic to make valuable progress in many fields, such as developing flexible prosthetics for amputees. Georgia Tech has ongoing research and development in AI prosthetics. Using algorithms, researchers have built companions for persons “aging-in-place” which carry on conversations and aid with access. Amputees and mobility-limited people can maintain independence while still being helped by a robot that moves throughout the house doing chores and assisting the client. All that sounds beneficial.

Researchers agree (in 2023) that avatars have not been perfected yet, that they will not be able to emote … only react as predicted based on programming. It’s sort of like handing an Alzheimer's patient a baby doll to cuddle. We know the doll is not human and the patient may know in the back of their mind, but holding the doll still gets the same human reaction to cuddling: calming empathetic happiness. But still, there are questions and doubters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Artists have expressed concerns that artwork created online will be sold by hackers and profit lost for the creator. Imbedded badges are being made that identify their maker and disallow a hacker to claim creative ownership.

An excellent site explaining possibilities for medical purposes can be found on nnlabs.org . A YouTube presentation explains some of the advancements while also addressing some of the precautions needed. The following introductory paragraph comes from that site.

“The concept of human obsolescence, particularly in the face of the rapid advancements in AI, has become a prevalent topic of discourse (Brynjolfsson & McAfee, 2014). While AI has demonstrated impressive feats in tasks such as writing, drawing, coding, and playing games (Silver et al., 2016), discerning between the tasks AI can emulate and those that remain uniquely human is crucial.”

More from Sharon Cox





As students become more proficient in coding and application we can only hope they also use common sense discretion regarding over-reaching human control. Autocrats will use it to control their subjects and overrun countries as they try to gain power and ownership of minerals and labor. Even the site poses questions regarding human obsolescence.

It says “AI’s increasing encroachment into traditionally human-dominated domains, as noted by AI leader Geoffrey Hinton, has sparked fears of human obsolescence (CBC News, 2023). However, as we have examined, there are significant barriers to AI truly eclipsing human intelligence.”

We face a rapidly changing world. It is incumbent on humanity to think through the positive and negative results both of what is known now and what may occur in the future. Our students have far more decisions facing them than their ancestors had, and they face many more needs that will challenge and test them. We need to support their decisions and help where we can. Those human hugs and listening ears so far don’t seem replaceable.

If anyone has an item for this column, please send it to Sharon Cox, PO Box 1559, Jamestown, ND 58402-1559.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharon Cox retired in 2020 after 28 years at the University of Jamestown, including as department chair and professor of art.