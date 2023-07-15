Arts Center offers art hunt and music 

One of Jamestown citizens' favorite summer events is a hide-and-seek. Jamestown’s Arts Center has sponsored these over the years, giving anyone the opportunity to hunt for a work of art. Over the years the mini art pieces have been tiny paintings or a tiny sculpture. The art that will be hiding this summer will be tiny bison. Cindi Psychos and the Woodchippers will provide the art pieces and hide them in city parks and historic sites, including Frontier Village. According to The Arts Center’s online site, it begins July 22 and ends July 23 during Buffalo Days. Information can be found at https://jamestownarts.com/events/ .

Over the years this event has drawn many people out for the day and gives the entire family an opportunity to use the freshest eyes looking high and low to discover the mini art pieces. Finders get to keep the artwork but need to report back to The Arts Center on what was found and where. Photos of finders with their treasure are solicited and will be posted. This is a wonderful opportunity for getting involved in the arts without actually making art. But if making art is on your agenda, then joining the Woodchippers group might be for you.

The Woodchippers have been involved with The Arts Center for many years and it’s one of the adult “classes” that meets weekly (Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.) It’s a mixed group of wood carvers who have varied levels of expertise. The “old-timers” will help newbies get started with carving small objects, including recommending tools and wood selections. It doesn’t cost anything to attend or join and meetings are very casual, allowing for questions and conversation within the group. Longtime members will show some of their pieces and assist anyone new to using the tools or wood. They get started for the fall on Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. But Thursdays over the summer offer something different: music events for the whole family.

Music in the Hansen Arts Park continues on July 13 with Heather Roe & Band with Debi Rodgers.

July 20 will feature Stick Ponies and will include a “Thank you and Goodbye” reception for Linda Roesch. July 27 will feature Blue English with Oakland Grove. Aug. 3 features Fargo-Moorhead Kick Band with Jamestown Robotics Club. Aug. 10 features Jon Wayne and Ben Suchy. This group starts at 6 p.m. and will be the only act on this day.

Aug. 17 will feature Blue Wailers with ZOTs art from Anne Carlsen School. Winding down the summer Thursdays, the Sugar Gliders are featured on Aug. 24 and will include the Jamestown Writers Group. Finally, on Aug. 31, Old Friends will take the stage with dancers from Top O’ The Stairs. These events begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m.

If anyone has an item for this column, please send it to Sharon Cox, PO Box 1559, Jamestown, ND 58402-1559.

Sharon Cox retired in 2020 after 28 years at the University of Jamestown, including as department chair and professor of art.