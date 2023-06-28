Historic courthouse holding summer events in Jamestown

July looks to be a bumper crop for the Historic 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse.

The State Historic Society of North Dakota and North Dakota Legislature authorized the installation of an elevator, and for the last year and a half it has been under construction. A north door was added to the exterior, allowing safe access inside to the elevator that gives passage from the basement, main floor and up to the courtroom proper. During the pandemic, space was needed for people to have court sessions while seated at safe distances apart, and the 1883 courthouse was used once again, but without the elevator. A grand opening with state and local dignitaries will officially open the addition to the public this September.

More from Sharon Cox





But until then, it has been open for visitors and tours since Memorial Day weekend. Events outside in July will give some hands-on events plus entertainment. Barb Lang, president of the 1883 Committee, listed the summer events at a recent meeting.

“Our doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday,” she said, “ for tours and visitors. But there will be outside activities on the weekends during July and August.”

She said there will need to be additional precautions inside until all debris is cleared out from construction.

ADVERTISEMENT

She gave the schedule as follows:

On July 15, there will be a tent on the lawn and the street will be closed off for First Responders and Law Enforcement Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, medical staff and their vehicles will be parked on the street for inspection and the public may get acquainted with the police officers, vehicles and the equipment used by first responders. This is a way to thank them for their work during the pandemic as well as the everyday care they provide to the citizens of Jamestown. R.M. Stoudt is providing the loan of a tent and food vendors will be there as well.

Buffalo Days will be July 22, and the courthouse will provide old-fashioned (19th century) lawn games for the kiddos to experience as families enjoy various city-wide venues. Again, this will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Aug. 5 will see the Stick Ponies Band perform selections on the lawn. This musical group will play from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and visitors are asked to bring their lawn chairs.

Even though the old courthouse will not provide events after Labor Day, it will have a special grand opening in September and will remain available year-round for meetings and events.

The courthouse will be available for groups needing a meeting place for up to 200 people. It was fitted with historic tools used during everyday business just before the pandemic began, allowing it to become the state’s first civics museum. School tours this April saw just under 400 children do walk-throughs and try out old-fashioned typewriters, change counters, seals and telephones. Even their teachers enjoyed the comparison from today’s high-tech gadgets.

With the new elevator, it will be able to accommodate people using wheelchairs. It has modern restroom facilities on the main floor and a number of smaller meeting rooms besides the large courtroom. Anyone wishing to reserve the space can contact the State Historical Society of North Dakota at 701-328-1883 or online at history.nd.gov/events .

If anyone has an item for this column, please send it to Sharon Cox, PO Box 1559, Jamestown, ND 58402-1559.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharon Cox retired in 2020 after 28 years at the University of Jamestown, including as department chair and professor of art.