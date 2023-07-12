Jamestown AAUW Garden Tour and NDSU camps next week

AAUW Garden tours are pivotal for any city fortunate to have a branch of the American Association of University Women. Always the toughest committee to be involved in, getting area gardeners to volunteer to show their private growing spaces is like the proverbial pulling teeth … without painkillers. The homeowners have to keep things weeded, make it attractive and be there on tour day to answer questions from visitors. And getting anyone to volunteer their yard is really hard. Reasons are logical: weather, precipitation and animal destruction.

It’s scheduled for next Wednesday, July 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. and tickets are available from any AAUW member and at the Jamestown Arts Center.

Also starting July 17 through July 20, NDSU will have summer camps for kiddos.

The Fargo campus will be filled with K-grade 8 kids having mind-blowing days as they learn how to think through engineering problems while actually making solutions.

Many of this year’s camp slots are filled. Not all are, however, so it’s good to check ASAP for a K-8 grader who has a leaning toward engineering creativity. Contact NDSU.CoETech@NDSU.edu or call 701-231-7494 for information.

Some of the STEM classes for 2023 include Creative Computer Coding, Rockin’ Robots Jr, Engineering Adventures, Gear Heads Jr, Chemistry Chaos, Crime Scenes, Mini-Golf Design and Emerging Technologies.

All camp sessions have talented faculty and upper-level student assistants who are devoted to learning. Camps run from $125 up, depending on the level of challenge and materials provided to the campers. If camps are full for 2023, get information for the 2024 STEM camp season. They do fill quickly.

These summer camp events and tours are important for mental stimulation and human interaction. They are provided for the public because there is a need as well as a desire to learn what's on the horizon and to envision the sheer beauty of learning something new. Whether it’s a new way to lay out a garden design that you can stroll through or you can learn how to plot one on paper, making something by thinking about it, learning the language of terms and discovering for yourself that you can take it from thought to finish line is a very special way to spend a few hours of time any day.

With the NDSU camps, kids get a head start in mathematics, chemistry, engineering and design. If they don’t have those areas available at their schools, they learn it is a viable field for a future career. By going to a summer camp, they get a feel for it and can make better decisions for their future.

Tagging along with family members on AAUW’s garden tour, they get to see some fun elements and learn about annuals, perennials, shrubs, bulbs and trees. They gain some knowledge about growing seasons, growing zones, forced bulbs, rabbit and deer damage and winter burn. Kids may seem uninterested at first, but there will be “that one” garden, that one grumpy “old” man whose yard was hard to leave. They get a sense of wonder at being able to walk through someone’s place and see something different that may never be forgotten.

Over the years of AAUW’s garden tours, there is always that one special place that hit home, that you just wanted to stroll through one more time. So even the youngsters get a lot out of garden tours (even if they balk at going). Be sure to remind them to charge their phones, because they will find something they just have to take a selfie with.

The Jamestown Sun will have ticket and locations sites in next Wednesday’s Sun so be sure to check it out and reserve time next Wednesday for the tour.

If anyone has an item for this column, please send it to Sharon Cox, PO Box 1559, Jamestown, ND 58402-1559.

