Plan now for 2024 plantings; take in garden tour in Jamestown

Today’s the day. Yep. It’s AAUW’s annual Garden Tour. Grab the bonnet and sunscreen and the insulated cold drink and head out this afternoon for an evening of eye-opening (unexpected) visions. And pack the phone and notebook. You’ll want to get some information too. In this part of the world, we have to plan a year ahead for next year's gardens just like a rancher does for those fields. We all watch the weather, check in with NOAA and read our Old Farmers Almanac. We have to find out about those storms and what’s likely to be happening in a year.

Not everyone has a greenhouse nor do we all have ideal space for starting annuals indoors. Some have tried and failed while others succeed with their first effort. But whether you are a green-thumb seed starter or have to haul in the tender starts by the flats from nursery stock, we gardeners relish seeing what others managed to get growing and where in their yards something thrived.

Regardless of year, AAUW branches around the United States sponsor garden tours. Just like all its fundraisers, the money taken in by ticket sales helps build scholarships for women leaders going to college. In earlier times AAUW led and backed other organizations rallying for women’s voting rights and access to educational opportunities. There was a time when women could not get a bank account nor charge cards without a male signing with them. AAUW members helped lobby for those changes.

So that small amount it costs for a ticket to join in the tour goes to a valuable cause. But don’t think a garden tour is just for women. Nope. Men are just as interested if not more so than women. When I lived in Georgia and was involved in AAUW, we have several men's clubs that took a leading role in organizing the tour and showing gardens. Some were civic groups that helped fund and worked at garden centers where (just like our own Arts Center) gatherings followed tours. The value of these tours goes beyond that one-day experience.

Young landscape designers use garden tours as part of their internship examples for college classes. Color theorists site garden tours when describing how colors coordinate in nature and can be used in other venues. An example of that is the yellow-green of spring leaves next to a turquoise stream bed. What’s more refreshing than those same jangling colors used in fabrics to brighten a window covering? We don’t always think about who might be on the tour, but it’s likely there will be some interesting intellectuals somewhere in the crowd besides people like myself who simply love the artistry of layout and beauty of the plantings.

If anyone has an item for this column, please send it to Sharon Cox, PO Box 1559, Jamestown, ND 58402-1559.

Sharon Cox retired in 2020 after 28 years at the University of Jamestown, including as department chair and professor of art.