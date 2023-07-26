Plan now for changing seasons ahead

About six months ago, we saw barely above-zero daytime temperatures and below-zero nighttime temps. Do you recall what you were thinking you needed to do in July? We had a frozen layer on the ground and every roof in town. That white stuff was getting close to knee-high already. That was when a reminder on the calendar was needed for this coming winter.

With every season’s highs and lows, we promise ourselves we’ll do better next year, and we won’t let “this” happen again. No siree! But then do we mitigate the problem so it doesn’t recur the next year? There are only so many talented and skilled licensed workers around to fill the needs of every person in Jamestown.

Now is when names and contact information need to be gathered for ice removal, snow blower repair (or a snow removal service) and maybe even get a blade for the truck or find a kid on the block who will at least shovel the sidewalks. December is not when that information needs to be gathered. Just like July is not when contractors should be contacted to repair roofs, install new buildings, or remodel an old one. It takes a minimum of six months to a year ahead for contractors to work in new projects on their calendar.

It’s much like gardeners wanting to add planting beds or that talented spouse who wants an outdoor pizza oven added to the backyard. Unless you are ready to tackle a job yourself, getting a contractor takes time.

We could manage the winter months as our snowbirds do and simply leave town in December, then return to Jamestown in April, but this year had we done that, we’d still face the white stuff and need a shovel to get to the garage. It just makes sense to plan ahead and find contractors whose names and numbers you add to your quick-dial.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from Sharon Cox





Included in the list are seed and plant suppliers for 2024. It’s hard to know what you can plant if you don’t know what suppliers will order. Put in a request at nurseries and suppliers for items you want next spring. The more requests they get for certain plants, the more likely they will be to have them next year. Unlike a hamburger drive-thru where you know if you order certain items on their menu it will consistently be the same, that’s not true for plant suppliers. So ask and know the botanical name of what you want to buy next year. If you still have the ID tag, save it to show the clerk.

We are still having to wait for materials and supplies due to shortages caused by shipping delays and worker shortages during the pandemic. Be patient, but do your own due diligence. We can’t complain if we didn’t plan ahead and communicate our needs in time for purchasing agents to get their turn in line.

If you will need seed trays and grow lights don’t wait until March to buy them. Planning allows you more freedom to make changes, improvements and repairs. This has been a time when regardless of city size, access is about the same. Everybody has to wait until shipments arrive. Making sure what you want when it comes in is now at least partially up to you planning ahead and communicating your needs.

If anyone has an item for this column, please send it to Sharon Cox, PO Box 1559, Jamestown, ND 58402-1559.

Sharon Cox retired in 2020 after 28 years at the University of Jamestown, including as department chair and professor of art.