Early this summer, a Smithsonian article on a museum’s new exhibition piqued curiosity. To learn more meant searching online and in art history textbooks. The artist’s name: Joseph Stella, who lived from 1877-1947. The Brandywine Museum of Art in Chadd’s Ford, Pennsylvania, has his work on display through Sept. 24.

Perusing Joseph Stella’s work piqued another interest: architectural design using nature-based elements. Evidently he was part of a movement left out of my textbooks and training.

Usually, art history books include “official” art periods complete with dates, such as Impressionist, Cubist, Renaissance, etc. J. Stella’s work was included in an era called “Precisionists” and it was active between the 1910s through the late 1930s. Artists were using modern applications (geometric elements over loose brushwork) to portray common buildings devoid of detail-oriented elements. American artists contemporary with J. Stella included Alfred Stieglitz, who owned Studio 291 in New York’s lower Fifth Avenue, where Stella’s work was shown. European artists of his time included modernists August Rodin, Marcel Duchamp and Pablo Picasso. Like Stella, each moved from realism to modernism and into their own unique styles.

Stella’s work is not bouquets of flowers or realistic scenery. It’s beautiful flowers that seem more building-like than plant-like. Some of his works are solely buildings, bridges or implements, portrayed in geometric compositions.

Research claims the term “Precisionist” was attached to the style in the 1960s, long after it had reached its zenith and waned. Evidently it was not until the Walker Center in Minneapolis staged an exhibition labeled “The Precisionist View in American Art” that the term was officially recognized. The quote below is from The Art Story foundation’s post: “The challenge for historians is that Precisionism was never a formal school or movement, one supported, perhaps, by a published manifesto. It was, rather, a philosophical outlook shared by several American painters and photographers during the early 29th century. The group - who have been referred to variously as "Cubist-Realists", "Immaculates", "Sterilists" and "Modern Classicists" - shared an interest in celebrating the dynamism of the modern industrial America and conveyed this aspect of modernity through precise lines and pared back geometric forms.”

It defines Precisionism as “Showing a collective preference for the simplified geometric forms associated with Cubism, Futurism and Orphism, and borrowing from the sharp focus and tight cropping techniques being pioneered by America's leading art photographers, the Precisionists marked the dawning of America's brave new industrial and scientific age through a language of coolly detached semi-abstraction.”

Sometimes it requires an alternative resource to learn about artists and their work not included in college textbooks or shown in large museums. It’s why exploring smaller, regional galleries and museums is so important. It was the June 2023 edition of the Smithsonian magazine that told of J. Stella’s work being exhibited in Pennsylvania this month. It proves the importance of staying curious and maintaining an open mind to learn new things.

Education does not end at a certain age. The name Stella was familiar, but not Joseph. The only Stella I knew about, and whose work I have seen in a number of museums, was Frank Stella, a well-known modernist sculptor. Evidently they are not related, but certainly each has a visionary gift for design.

