Renaissance festivals offer living history

Whether it’s called a Renaissance faire or a festival, anyone attending one will experience customs from European 15th-century countries and take home memories of another time. As of last year, North Dakota added itself to Minnesota and Wisconsin, where Ren-fairs have been going on for some time.

The Minnesota Renaissance Festival in Shakopee was the sole festival I have attended in this part of the country, but while teaching East-West Art History at the University of Jamestown, students in that class learned about those histories while reenacting roles throughout the semester. Clothing, mannerisms, jousting, armor and foods were integral to their experiences and education. By making armor, costumes and drink ware, they gained first-hand knowledge of what garments and chivalry were like as well as how chain mail was made and how weaponry was designed. True, few would consider their experience as necessary for knowing events leading up to the 15th century or why certain styles were worn, but by walking through their own “live” feast with an audience of peers and faculty they got to feel the time period more realistically. It’s the same thing regarding area Renaissance festivals that take place across the United States and elsewhere.

Medieval or Renaissance festivals involve reenacting characters of a certain time and building sets just like a stage production, except the sets are semi-permanent and get used year after year. Vendors rent space to sell hand-made goods typical of the period. Most Ren-fairs have wooden swords as well as full trappings of armor. Purists will find their match as do costume designers. It’s not required that guests wear period garb, but many do. Whether it’s a lady’s cotton nightgown with a vest around the bodice or a specially made gown from a woman’s own ancestral line, women show up in long gowns and men in hats and everything from cowboy garb to military uniforms. Not everyone arrives in chain mail but it’s usually available to buy while there. Information is available online for all three states' late summer fairs.

Bristol Renaissance Faire runs weekends until Sept. 4. It’s located near the Wisconsin-Illinois border off I-94. Call 847-395-7773 or email Julie McMillin at briistolfriends@refair.com for more information.

Minnesota’s Renaissance Festival is located in Shakopee, Minnesota. The address is 12364 Chestnut Blvd. and its website is located at https://www.renaissance.fest.com It runs weekends through Oct. 1, and will be open Labor Day as well as a couple of other weekdays, so check the online schedule if you plan to attend.

North Dakota had a Renaissance fair in 2022 and this year marks its second year. It is held in August. Information is available at www.redrivervalleyfair.com . Phone is 701-282-2200.

All Renaissance fairs charge entry fees and parking usually costs as well. If you check the web, there are online ticket sales available, schedules of special events and clear maps guiding you to festival sites. All have a list of times and feast days plus costs. Some have weekend discounts and family group tickets.

If you go, be sure to plan to take plenty of photos. Even if you don’t wear costumes, there will be others who do. Running into an impromptu juggler or flutist who’s attending will be a bit shocking at first, but they add to the ambiance.

There were rat catchers and a village idiot at Shakopee, plus some memorable moments with horse jousting. There was a huge swing complete with a knight and his lady riding through the air.

Food included turkey legs, hot chocolate, huge pickles, sausages and some baked goods. Mead was available for adults. You’ll want to consider restroom facilities before choosing your costumes. There’s a long metal trough for men and similar facilities for ladies. Lady’s hoop skirts are not advised for obvious reasons. It’s not unusual to see pets and children on leashes touring the area, and parrots on shoulders are pretty common. You may find some areas too adult for the entire family but there are areas more child-friendly. The experience will be memorable for everyone, but do keep in mind the 15th century and earlier had few activities meant for children. There are plenty of family events, but also there are adult activities as well.

Be sure to check each website to get an idea of events, times, costs and locations. The entire family will have fun as history pours out around them. You will be a player in the events, and youngsters will have selfies for months to share.

