Summer vacation seasons ends soon 

Summer vacation season will soon end. Hopefully, if you were trying to get away you were able to. Not everyone wants to become a snowbird or even travel very far away. But the family needs a break and you have a weekend or just a single long day. Getting to go somewhere different may be a challenge. North Dakota has last-of-season opportunities that can allow short time or weekend outings.

The State Historical Society of North Dakota has maps of state historical sites that offer both educational history of our state but also camping locations for extended stays.

The sites range from the northwesternmost corner of the state, along the Missouri River, sites along the Red River of the North, and bordering South Dakota. Some sites focus on military histories and others on homesteading areas or Indigenous Peoples campgrounds.

A visit to the society’s headquarters at the Heritage Center in Bismarck may be a first stop. It houses educational displays as well as information you may need for travel. North Dakota has a number of state and federal parks for camping and exploration. Information on those (especially along I-94) will be found at rest stops along the interstate. Those 59 wonderful out-of-the-way spots that beg for a few hours of your time can be found on the SHSND’s information sites and at the Heritage Center.

Some sites follow the Corps of Discovery Expedition, Lewis & Clark’s travels from 1804 to 1806. President Thomas Jefferson funded the route from Dubois Camp, Illinois, that took the two explorers through the northern route west . It followed the Missouri River through Montana, Idaho and into the Pacific Coast. Fort Mandan was a stopping point as was Fort Buford, near the northwest most corner of the state. Fort Union is about a mile west of Buford, and between the two there are events staged at both sites during the summer season. The same is true for Fort Mandan.

In the east, north of Fargo near the Sheyenne River, is the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile Site. It’s not far from Lake Jessie and Camp Atchison, all of which have historic significance in North Dakota.

South along the Missouri River are many SHSND sites. The Lawrence Welk homestead is one, as well as Fort Rice and the Huff Indian Village. All are worth the time to stop and learn while discovering your own take on North Dakota’s early history.

Closer to home, Fort Ransom is always a great stop and the sight-seeing trail is drop-dead gorgeous once the trees begin to turn. If time is tight, try checking out Jamestown’s historic sites. Fort Seward is loaded with valuable information, plus envisioning the view from that western bluff is worth more than a stop. There are a museum, books and supplemental materials any kid would be happy to have starting back to school. The National Buffalo Museum and Frontier Village are fun as well as informative stops any time of the year. You can even book a tour of the buffalo grounds by arranging that ahead.

The Stutsman County Memorial Museum offers a personal touch to history, as does the historic 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse. Volunteers at the museum can help you find early photos of the mill (for which Mill Hill gets its nickname) and even see where another train used to run north and south along the James River. There are photos, memorabilia, papers, furniture and other items that may connect with early settlers of Jamestown. Over at the 1883 courthouse, you will find other historic records. Births, deaths, who’s who of early Jamestown and its official business spaces. That site has been brought into the 21st century by the SHSND and state Legislature with a new elevator.

That handful of Stutsman County sites are the best-known. Drive around town to see the centennial homes and other buildings from the late 19th century and you may find a new set of historic favorites. Jamestown has homes with Tiffany windows, lights by Favrile and homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s students. It is filled with glorious old architecture including St. James Basilica, Alfred Dickey Library, several existing buildings on the campus of the University of Jamestown and even old Native burial sites. All anyone has to do is look. Whether it’s an afternoon or weekend trip, explore where you live, get informed and push out that chest a little more. Jamestown and the entire state have a wealth of valuable history in the formation of this United States.

Sharon Cox retired in 2020 after 28 years at the University of Jamestown, including as department chair and professor of art.