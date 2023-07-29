Coleus add wonderful foliar color to gardens

John Zvirovski, Jamestown Sun garden editor John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

When I was a kid and in grade school, I belonged to the only gardening group in the state within the 4-H program. There were many agricultural clubs and home economics clubs in the program, but we were the first gardening one called the Green Thumbs. I think there were about 10 of us in the club and one of the first plants that I had success with was coleus.

At the time, I never even grew it outdoors but chose to grow it as a houseplant with great results. It needed bright sunlight and took very well to intense pruning to keep it dense and colorful. Perhaps it did well as I used to baby plants back then but now I want tough and hardy plants that need little maintenance!

Having this plant designated as the plant of the year is a great promotion for those who garden or for those who just enjoy experiencing gardens. Take into consideration all of the advances this plant has made in the last few decades and you will understand why it is such a wonderful specimen. When I first grew this plant, it was only promoted as a shade plant and hot locations would cause this plant to wilt and decline in vigor.

Today there are full shade, part shade and full sun varieties in a whole array of colors. Speaking of colors, this plant is grown for its incredible selections of foliar flair. It is not known for its small flowers, which are born at the ends of the stems in panicles of lavender, blue or white. It is often suggested to pinch off the flower buds as soon as they appear to encourage a bushier, more colorful plant for the growing season.

Coleus get noticed in the garden and overall landscape design as their leaves exhibit fantastic color variations of burgundy, red, yellow, gold, copper, pink, salmon and shades of green. Not only do they have exquisite color displays but they also have a range of leaf shapes and sizes. Some have leaves that are as small as a dime and others will have leaves as large as the palm of your hand with the Kong series. There are others known as the ‘Sea Scallop’ coleus that have deeply dissected leaves giving them a very lacy appearance.

What I enjoy most about this exceptional plant is that it has the ability to brighten any spot in the garden where you desire color during the entire growing season. Placed among the right contrasting plants, these specimens tend to nearly glow in the evening hours. There are some beautiful red and wine-colored plants that have lime green or yellow edges that seem to radiate like a beacon in a darker spot that may be short on flower color. Some of the golds, yellows and coppers look great against an evergreen or dark-colored grass. Plant them separately or in a group for a louder impact as it is all dependent on the room you have available.

If you have shady locations these really enhance those ‘’cloudier" spots within the garden. The key to success is to plant shade-loving varieties in shady areas and sun lovers in your bright spots. Always read the tags to know which selection will do best in certain areas of the garden.

Coleus even do well grown in containers for your deck and patio or in hanging baskets as they will quickly grow to fill the space in which they are planted. Some plants will only get about 8 inches tall and the same around while others can reach 3 feet tall and 2 feet wide. Make sure your selection is allowed the proper room for its mature height.

One thing to keep in mind when growing coleus is that they decline quickly if planted too early in the season. Coleus prefer temperatures above 55 degrees to grow well. If you plant them in the ground too early in the spring, they will tend to rot as the soil temperatures have not warmed up enough for their growing requirements. Planting early in pots is a different story, as the soil of the container tends to heat up much faster allowing the plant to excel.

Also, keep the plant from becoming too dry and wilting as this will cause it to lose leaves. However, they do not like to be in locations that are too wet as this tends to cause root rot and the vigor of the plan will rapidly decline. When planted in the ground, treat them like most other annuals in the garden and you will be met with success. For the ones growing in containers, keep in mind that you have the potential to bring these plants indoors for the winter season given you have enough indoor light to keep them happy.

Coleus will always be a welcome selection in my gardens. They never fail to impress me or get compliments for the many people that come through the yard to look around. You can be certain to see many varieties in my garden again this year and I think you should add some yourself for a little extra color flair!