Diversity in the landscape depicts nature's way

They say that variety is the spice of life. I would have to agree with that comment on so many levels. It is just as important in our interpersonal relationships with others as it is in the realm of our gardens and landscapes. Diversity or variety is a key element in keeping things interesting, healthy and vibrant. It is important to keep your landscape diverse and interesting through many different elements.

When trying to explain this element, we can look at it in a couple of different ways. Most people are familiar with the importance of others in their lives. Some people nurture and protect us, some support and guide us, some are there for a long time while others pass through and leave their mark on us. Some people even cause conflict and stress in our lives and can either destroy us or make us stronger. The same goes with the elements in our gardens.

Our gardens will mirror those same situations. An old tree may become the support system for climbing plants like grapes, bittersweet and morning glories. Other trees and plants may produce just the right amount of shade to establish the hostas, astilbe, Virginia blue bells and ferns. While these trees are creating an ideal environment for shade-loving plants, they will also cause stress on the plants that require sunlight. In this case, they will either struggle to reach the heights of sunlight or succumb to the strife imposed.

I find one of the best ways to witness the meaning of diversity is to go deep into a forest and stop in one place. Take a look around you and you will start to see all sorts of different trees and shrubs. You will see different ferns, violets, orchids and other shade-loving plants where it is darker. In the lighter spots, you will begin to see berry-producing shrubs like raspberries and blueberries along with Trilliums and honeysuckle, to name a few. In the sunny areas, you will see green grasses, young trees and wild roses. It is not unusual to find hundreds of different plant materials in a small space within these natural settings. Whether it be in the grasslands of North Dakota or the forests of northern Minnesota, the diversity is quite great and has a valid purpose. In nature, diversity is a requirement, not an option.

It is this act of observation within nature that assists us in our own yards, gardens and cities. It allows us to obtain the knowledge of what materials will do best in the spaces and conditions within our boundaries. Some of us have very sunny yards, others are mostly shade, and the rest have a good mix of both. We are all faced with making many decisions in our landscape plantings to coexist in these conditions.

If we do not pursue diversity within our environment, many problems can develop. We have witnessed a large problem in the last few decades in the form of Dutch elm disease. This was a fungal disease spread by the elm bark beetle, which eventually kills the tree. Millions of American Elm trees died due to overplanting of this tree in the country. Unfortunately, we did not learn from our initial mistakes and when this epidemic was occurring, we started to replace the elm with a multitude of ash species.

We are now going to be dealing with another huge change in the landscape with the introduction of the emerald ash borer (EAB). Unlike Dutch elm disease, which only affected the large-leafed elms through a fungal disease, emerald ash borer attacks all ash tree types and kills them by eating out their cambium tissue areas beneath the bark. In a worse-case scenario, this beetle could actually wipe out the entire ash species in all forms. Billions of trees could be lost in this current assault.

Not only does the saturation of a particular species in the environment create havoc in the ecosystem, but it also can become a very expensive lesson to learn when we have to dispose of all the dying trees. My hope is that the current epidemic under way will finally teach us to become very diverse in planting woody materials within the landscape responsibly.

Proper plant ratios would indicate that no more than 15% of any species should be in the same environment to maintain diversity, but as low as 5% would be more ideal in all situations. With low ratios of similar species, insects and diseases will not invade to erase large numbers of plants at any given time.

Diversity is the first step to creating an environment that is self-sustaining and efficient in the urban and rural landscape. It is not just one person’s responsibility to create diversity, it is the homeowners, the city governments, the forestry departments and the teachers to learn about their surroundings and make sure they become as diverse as possible. Once we achieve this element, it not only creates a more appealing picture on a large scale, but it also creates more intrigue, color, texture and vitality.

Diversity is something that we all need to learn and apply within our gardens, as it is the true key to a successful landscape. We can all learn to be a little more responsible in nature’s plantings. As with the people around us, we are very careful to maintain great diversity, as without it, life will become very dull and uneventful.