Evenings in the garden can be so magical​​​

I had a perfect evening to sit out on the deck the other night. It was one of those evenings you dream about in the dead of winter waiting for warmer temperatures, beautiful flowers in the garden and the sound of nature that surrounds you. So often we become too busy during the summer months to realize we need to take a step back, sit back, pour a glass of wine and just relax in the yard where we spend so much time working and nurturing things along.

I always try and make time to entertain guests in the garden on these beautiful evenings, but still, the time flies by and we don’t seem to have enough days in the season to get everyone in for a nice intimate gathering. How is it we are always so busy?

This time I took a time out, sat back and just enjoyed everything that was around me. I was captivated, amused, relaxed and amazed at the same time with all the activity that surrounded me. Not only are the blooms at their highlight in the garden in August, but the activity is overwhelming at times and can just take your breath away.

I poured myself a nice glass of white wine and just sat back on the deck and began to observe everything that was around me. There were numerous butterflies flitting around from one plant to another. They float on the breeze like no other without hardly any effort. There were monarchs, swallowtails, sulfur moths and even the dreaded cabbage moth making their rounds. Even the cabbage moth captivated me with its whimsical flight pattern and I didn’t care as I don’t have any plants in the yard that they affect.

I was watching a robin on the high line, fresh from his dip in the bird bath, preening himself without a care in the world. Their beauty is eye-catching and they seem so at peace being so close to where you are sitting. It is almost like you can have a conversation with them. Then I noticed a new batch of chipping sparrows that recently left the nest. They learned how to fly quickly and went from one branch to another figuring out this thing called life. Their tails still not fully grown are just long enough to navigate the lines in which they try to fly. They seem happy, enthralled and amazed also by the beautiful world in front of them.

Then came the hummingbirds to my blue salvia on the deck. This seems to be their favorite flower by far in my garden, and they are here morning noon and night seeking out all the nectar that is produced. I get into a trance watching them hover from one spot to another They are so small, hardly 2 ounces when mature, yet hold such a wonderful presence. They glide from one flower to the next and often encounter another hummingbird that they seem to know. They make a funny squeaking sound and they are off together like two long-lost friends.

Next, I see the woodpeckers in the dying tree along the river bank, two wood ducks slowly meandering down the river and a muskrat that seems oblivious to the fact that there is anyone even in his presence. Warblers and finches sing their songs while the sound of crickets fills the air with a different type of music.

Then I take a quick stroll around the garden to see what else I missed in this enchanting space for the day. I notice my first purple passion flower blooming after waiting all season for the first flower. I notice a pair of beautiful green frogs by the side of the pond ready to take a dip in the refreshing water. Then all of a sudden, I hear a great deal of chattering coming from the plum trees. As I wander over, I notice a pair of gray squirrels creating their own entertainment.

This pair was either a couple or very good friends as they got along very well and seemed to have much to tell each other. As I got up close, I was watching them pick the plums and sit there and eat them in front of me. Then they would have a conversation and go to the next one. I'm glad something likes those plums as I often just find them to be a mess when they drop to the ground. These critters enjoy them and can eat to their heart’s content. I have to admit, I sounded like a crazy person as I found myself actually talking to them. I think they just stared and thought “Maybe I should throw a plum at him and he will go away!” Whatever was going through their little mind, they were just as intrigued as I was.

I cannot say enough about the magic that occurs in the garden each and every night. We must take the time out to sit back and enjoy this season we wait so patiently to enjoy and appreciate. I will be making the most of every evening until the cold weather returns once again. We are very fortunate to be able to see all the changes we do in a 12-month cycle. Nature is truly amazing!