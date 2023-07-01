Modern medicines may sleep within our gardens

John Zvirovski, Jamestown Sun garden editor John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Legend has it that the flowers of the foxglove were worn by fairies and the wee folk as mittens. If one were to go through the woods and pick one of these flowers, one would offend the fairies. If the fairies stole your baby, you would have to use the juice of the foxglove to help you get it back.

Some believe that the fox picked the flowers and wore them as shoes on their paws to keep them silent when they raided chicken coops at night.

More gardening topics





Ironically, Foxglove is a highly toxic plant that can kill a human or animal in very small doses. At the same time, the extract from this plant can assist in its medicinal value to aid in irregular heartbeats and in the treatment and maintenance of heart disease. The main extract of Foxglove is called digitalin and is marketed in the medical world as Crystodigin and Lanoxin.

It never ceases to amaze me how many common plants in the yard can be so toxic and harmful but at the same time hold properties that can result in medications to help the ill. Every time I look at plants in the yard and have a question about them, I find out incredible information on the history and value of so many items. They say that the rain forests of the world hold the majority of the potential medicines to cure most diseases. The plant diversity in those areas holds mysteries that have yet to be discovered and may fade into extinction before ever being realized.

I think this is just another one of those reasons that I enjoy the gardening world to such an extent. Not only does the beauty of many of these plants enlighten the soul, but their histories enrich our lives and can make us better in many ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foxglove is a plant that is not used nearly enough in our gardens today. They seem to be the signature plant to any cottage or English garden with their tall spikes of large tubular flowers that hang down in a subtle shyness.

Most Foxgloves are considered biennials. This means that the first year they develop a rosette of large narrow foliage and a strong root base. During the second year, they develop their lofty floral stems that begin to bloom from the base of the stem to the top. After the second growing season, the plant will die and reseed the area for new development continuing the same cycle.

They prefer acidic soils in partial sunlight to deep shade. Moist, yet well-drained soils are preferred and they never like to go into a winter under wet conditions. The wet soil through winter will cause rot and thus the demise of your plant.

During the second year, the foxglove will begin to develop bloom stems in late May and burst into bloom by mid-June. They come in shades of rose, cream, white, lavender, and purple with typically a white throat and numerous spots in the center regions.

Some of the most common varieties are the Polka Dot series with its extra-large flowers that have deep colors. The Camelot series with its large speckled blooms of rose, cream, lavender and white flower on stately 4- to 6-foot stems that really stand out in a background. The third variety is the Excelsior Hybrids, the most dramatic of the selections. The flowers on this type are held at more of a horizontal level and form all the way around the stem, unlike the others that predominately bloom on one side.

If you cut the stems back after they are done blooming, you can frequently encourage the plant to send up a second flush of blooms near the end of the growing season. One downfall to this practice would be that the seedpods are never allowed to mature and open to begin new plants the following year.

Foxgloves are great for a vertical line effect in your gardens along with lupines and delphiniums. It is a fine specimen for shade gardens where people find it difficult to grow blooming plants that make a statement. They also stand out nicely among all the foliage of hostas, ferns, astilbe and bluebells.

In a world of scary legends and folklore, we find ourselves being taken away into the dark periods of time through different plant species. And then on brighter side, we enlighten ourselves with the education of how much these same plants assist us in the medical world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

As with anything, educating ourselves about so many products in the garden can make us look at life in a totally different way. Not only do we get to enjoy incredible colors and smells, but we can also be more informed with how these plants can help us in other ways.

Maybe I should plant a garden with a medicine theme next. Not that I need another project or anything, but it is a thought that crosses my mind from time to time.

Until next week, have a safe and happy Fourth of July Weekend! Enjoy the great weather!