NDSU Extension co-hosting Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club

Registration for the Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club, hosted by North Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota State University Extension, is now available.

Jane Strommen, NDSU Extension gerontology specialist, and Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist, will serve as the hosts of the online book club. Participants will discuss “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement” by Hyrum W. Smith.

During each session, Strommen and Brown will facilitate a group discussion and ask probing questions to encourage attendees to think about retirement in new and exciting ways. Through group discussion, attendees will explore their personal attitudes and beliefs about retirement, increase knowledge about how purpose enhances health and wellness, identify strategies to integrate purpose into retirement planning, and explore goals and priorities for retirement.

“This book club helps attendees to reflect on what matters most to them personally and to consider how their retirement can be a reflection of their goals and values and of what makes them happy,” said Strommen. “Attendees want to plan their retirement instead of falling into this new phase of their life. It’s amazing how we all learn from each other as we read and discuss the book.”

The book club will meet via Zoom every other week for six sessions beginning the first Wednesday of September at 10 a.m. CDT. Dates of the sessions are:



Sept. 6

Sept. 20

Oct. 4

Oct. 18

Nov. 1

Nov. 15

Those interested in participating in the book club can register can register by visiting bit.ly/purposeful-retirement . Space is limited and registration will close on Aug. 16. There is no cost to participate, and each participant will receive a free copy of the book upon registration.

For more information or questions, contact Strommen at jane.strommen@ndsu.edu or 701-231-5948.