Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

NDSU Extension co-hosting Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club

The book will be provided and there is no cost to attend.

Purpose club.jpg
The online book club will help participants identify ways to integrate purpose into retirement planning.<br/><br/>
Courtesy / Pixabay
July 23, 2023 at 2:38 PM

Registration for the Purposeful Retirement Online Book Club, hosted by North Dakota State University Extension and South Dakota State University Extension, is now available.

Jane Strommen, NDSU Extension gerontology specialist, and Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension gerontology field specialist, will serve as the hosts of the online book club. Participants will discuss “Purposeful Retirement: How to Bring Happiness and Meaning to Your Retirement” by Hyrum W. Smith.

During each session, Strommen and Brown will facilitate a group discussion and ask probing questions to encourage attendees to think about retirement in new and exciting ways. Through group discussion, attendees will explore their personal attitudes and beliefs about retirement, increase knowledge about how purpose enhances health and wellness, identify strategies to integrate purpose into retirement planning, and explore goals and priorities for retirement.

“This book club helps attendees to reflect on what matters most to them personally and to consider how their retirement can be a reflection of their goals and values and of what makes them happy,” said Strommen. “Attendees want to plan their retirement instead of falling into this new phase of their life. It’s amazing how we all learn from each other as we read and discuss the book.”

MORE EVENTS

The book club will meet via Zoom every other week for six sessions beginning the first Wednesday of September at 10 a.m. CDT. Dates of the sessions are:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Sept. 6
  • Sept. 20
  • Oct. 4
  • Oct. 18
  • Nov. 1
  • Nov. 15

Those interested in participating in the book club can register can register by visiting bit.ly/purposeful-retirement . Space is limited and registration will close on Aug. 16. There is no cost to participate, and each participant will receive a free copy of the book upon registration.

For more information or questions, contact Strommen at jane.strommen@ndsu.edu or 701-231-5948.

What To Read Next
Jessie Veeder Coming Home column headshot cropped for main image spot
Lifestyle
Veeder: Country kids on bikes
3d ago
 · 
By  Jessie Veeder
072123.F.FF.RABBI_1
Lifestyle
Pair of 'roving rabbis' visiting North Dakota to connect with local Jews
3d ago
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella
072223.F.FF.FIELDINQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Clematis vine, bark cracks on maple, best perennial daisy
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
19h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media