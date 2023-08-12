Pollination aids in the garden's circle of life

John Zvirovski, Jamestown Sun garden editor John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

Pollination is one of the key processes to any species of plant life. It is a fascinating element in attracting kids to learn and enjoy more about the environment around them, but it is also an attraction to adults. There are many ways to describe the process of pollination, some of which are very technical and drawn out. The simple explanation is that plants have flowers that contain anthers that have pollen upon them and stigmas. The stigma is the egg receptacle that awaits a pollen grain to enter and fertilize the egg within. Once this happens, the egg creates a seed, seed pod or fruit in which the plant can reproduce.

There are many ways in which a plant can become pollinated, but the most popular and widespread is the honeybee. Honeybees are the single most important element in getting grains of pollen from one flower to another. Their act of flying within the flower, collecting pollen on their legs and transporting these from one flower to another, is a sure way of making a plant species continue well into the future. Without these types of transports, many plants within the kingdom would cease to exist and become extinct.

Honeybees are so important to many crops, especially the almond crop in California, which supplies nearly 80% of the world’s supply of almonds. Without the bees to pollinate during their bloom period, these trees would not nearly produce the crop they do today.

Bees are not the only pollinators out in the plant world. There are also certain types of flies, hummingbirds and beetles that will transfer pollen from one plant to another. Natural elements such as wind and rain can transfer pollen across the state or from a plant's upper flower to a lower one. Wind is one of the best pollinators for plants that need a second type of plant in order to become fertilized. Apple and pear trees are a perfect example of this type of plant. Apple trees can be pollinated by any tree within its family, such as crabapples. Pears need a second pollinator tree in order to produce fruit.

There are also plants that are considered self-pollinating. What this means is that male and female flowers are produced on the same plant and can pollinate each other without another similar plant in close proximity. Apricots and sour cherries are self-pollinating fruit trees. Many varieties of the orchid species are also considered self-pollinating. One downfall for many self-pollinating species is that they never get any DNA from the outside world, which eventually will weaken the gene line and cause the plant to become susceptible to many genetic defects in time. With many of these species, new varieties are created through cross-pollination with similar plants within the same family to form a new selection. In many instances, this is known as hybridization.

Non-fruiting trees such as oaks and birch are also considered self-pollinating. This is not to say that pollen from another oak or birch tree can’t pollinate another, it is just not necessary for seed formation.

Once pollination has occurred, there are many results in the formation of a seed. Fruit trees develop their seed within the fruits produced. They are either single seeds called drupes, which would be the pits within a plum, apricot, or peach or there are seeds that are produced in mass within the fruit such as apples, oranges and grapefruits.

Non-fruiting trees will create seeds that are single and small as in ash, elm, maple, and boxelder trees. Others can create multiple seeds within a pod as in the locust, catalpa and the cones of the evergreen species.

Garden crops usually always produce their seed in mass, such as beans, peas, corn and cucumbers. Leafy vegetables will actually produce a seed head that is not affiliated with the eatable part of the vegetable such as radish, spinach, onion and carrot. Many of these vegetables are also considered self-pollinating.

If you want to get your children involved in gardening or just the natural environment around them, introduce them to the process of pollination and watch their imaginations grow with excitement. To be able to watch a plant bloom, pollinate, grow seed to the point of harvest and then be able to take these seeds to plant the following year is literally educating a person on the circle of life within the year of a plant.

Pollination is something the plant kingdom cannot live without. Try to encourage a balanced garden and landscape that brings in all types of pollinators to ensure a strong and vital plant community. They are our little helpers that work in the garden while we are busy doing other things. But, they are also a very important part of all our lives as a whole.