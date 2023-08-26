Try to eliminate Common Buckthorn, an invasive species

John Zvirovski, Jamestown Sun garden editor John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

As time goes on, we often hear about a new invasive species moving into the area that affects us. It might be an insect, a fungus, a bird or animal, or even a plant species. Once they have come into contact with our environment, they begin to have a negative impact on the plants and animals around us. One invasive species that has come to note is Common Buckthorn. Many have heard of it but often fail to be able to identify it or even know what role it plays in nature.

The Common Buckthorn is a small tree species that matures at a height of 25 feet. It is a quick grower when young and as it matures it produces black berries that tend to germinate quite readily. The leaves are dark green, oval and glossy. They come out early in the spring and grow until late in the fall, long after other trees have shed their leaves. If you scratch the bark of the wood, you will find the color beneath the bark to be yellow to orange in color as opposed to the green color of many other species. The ends of each branch result in a point, thus giving it the appearance of a thorn. When walking through a grove of these trees, you will soon find out why they are given their common name.

As stated before, many people are unable to identify this tree in their landscape as it tends to blend in easily. It grows in our hedges and nearly disappears in the other vegetation around it. It is not a plant that is sold in nurseries, so it's typically not one someone chooses to plant. It is most common in the forests of the riverways, along lakes, in thickets of other woody plants or even in areas of the prairie landscape. A telltale sign that shows it is growing in your yard is to look for shrubs or trees in your yard that are still green and growing when all other leaves have dropped in autumn.

This plant has a way of choking out other plants around it. Once it is established and mature, it tends to readily seed and reproduce. The thickets it creates literally choke the native plant species that may grow beneath. The berries it produces and the growth habit it creates can alter bird species that may otherwise reside in the area. Some studies have shown that the tree itself could create chemicals in the soil that may even hinder the germination of other native plant seeds. This idea alone is quite disturbing.

This tree also acts as a host to crown rust, a fungal disease that affects the oats crops. It is also a host to the soybean aphid which can diminish soybean crop yields by up to 25%. Having these species near our agricultural areas can be quite destructive.

ADVERTISEMENT

More gardening topics





There are programs now in place to encourage people to get rid of this species if they find it in their yards or properties. Many urban homes may have them in the yard but are not large enough to identify or they simply blend in. It is encouraged that people remove these from their landscapes before they mature. If they are larger, simply cut them down and treat the stump with a herbicide that will keep it from coming back again.

If you have walked through the White Buffalo trails along the James River across from McElroy Park recently, you will notice that a program has already been enacted. The buckthorn were cut down during the winter months and over the next few years, new buckthorn growth will be eradicated as it begins to grow, allowing native and more desirable species to return to the area. In time we should see a new regeneration of new and native growth return to the area.

If you live along the river, your yard might be more prone to this species. I have seen it in mine, but have removed it as soon as I see it growing as it has a way of growing in some of the most hidden areas — usually in the crown of a perennial or ornamental shrub in the yard. Their roots hold tight as they age, but if you can get them at 3 feet or less, they easily pull out of moist soil.

Ornamentally, this species holds no landscape value as it creates thorns, has no fall color, is erratic in shape, has no significant bloom to speak of and creates berries that stain hard surfaces in blue or black. The berries are poisonous to eat, but birds do not seem to have a problem eating them and spreading their seeds around the area.

If you have this plant in your yard, it is highly encouraged that you remove and dispose of it so it does not cause a problem to our urban environment as a whole. We can each do our part in making sure this does not become a bigger problem moving forward. More education on this invasive species will be delivered as time goes on so we are more enlightened. Check with your local extension agency for additional information.