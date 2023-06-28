Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

125th Stutsman County Fair opens June 28

The Stutsman County Fair runs from Wednesday, June 28, through Saturday, July 1, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

fair food treats 063021
Fair food is a treat to many people. There are a wide variety of vendors to choose from this year at the Stutsman County Fair in Jamestown.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun file photo
Masaki Ova
By Masaki Ova
June 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM

JAMESTOWN — The 125th Stutsman County Fair opens on Wednesday, June 30, and organizers are hoping for another successful event.

“We are all excited about it,” said Dennis Mickelson, president of the Stutsman County Fair Board.

They have a nice variety of rides for all ages.
Dennis Mickelson, president, Stutsman County Fair Board

Mickelson said work has been done in the 4-H building and new sand, lights and a sound system were installed in the horse arena.

“The grounds crew has been busy mowing the lawn and trimming weeds,” he said.

He said a lot of volunteers put time in to make sure the fair happens.

ADVERTISEMENT

fair extra tornado ride
Thrill seekers go twirling around on the Tornado ride on the midway of the Stutsman County Fair in Jamestown in 2021.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun file photo

The Stutsman County Fair runs from Wednesday, June 28, through Saturday, July 1, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds. The midway and gates open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

MORE ON THE STUTSMAN COUNTY FAIR

The Stutsman County Fair is the largest county fair in the state and draws on average 20,000 to 25,000 attendees per year.

Mickelson said the fair is successful because it offers a variety of activities for a wide range of people. The fair offers music, amusement rides, merchant exhibits, Home and Hobby exhibits, Stutsman County 4-H livestock and exhibits, FFA exhibits, entertainment and food.

Crabtree Amusements will provide 19 rides on the midway, according to the Stutsman County Fair’s Facebook page.

“They have a nice variety of rides for all ages,” Mickelson said.

The fair also offers free live entertainment on the stage each evening. The Johnny Holm Band performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, The Lizzy Hofer Band at 8 p.m. on Thursday, The Cody Charles Band at 8 p.m. on Friday and Booz·N·Tuna performs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday followed by Eli Alger and the Faster Horses at 8 p.m.

New to the fair this year is the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show. Fair attendees will see life-like dinosaurs in action and have the opportunity to touch and interact with them during a family show.

Daryl’s Racing Pigs also returns on the midway. Race times are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and at noon, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The weenie dog race also returns and will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“The crowd gets excited,” Mickelson said.

The 4-H Parade of Champions will be held on Saturday. The James River Rodeo will also be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Mickelson said tickets can be purchased online at https://www.stutsmancountyfair.com/p/tickets . Tickets can also be purchased at the gate with a credit or debit card. Mega Ride passes and single-day ride wristbands can also be purchased online.
—————————————————————————————————————————————

If you go

What: 125th Stutsman County Fair

When: Wednesday-Saturday, June 28-July 1. The midway and gates open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Where: Stutsman County Fairgrounds

Daily admission: $7 for ages 13 and older, $4 for children ages 7-12 and free for ages 6 and younger. A four-day pass is $17 for adults and $10 for youth. Mega Ride passes are $70, and a single-day ride wristband is $35. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.stutsmancountyfair.com/p/tickets .

Masaki Ova
By Masaki Ova
Masaki Ova joined The Jamestown Sun in August 2021 as a reporter. He grew up on a farm near Pingree, N.D. He majored in communications at the University of Jamestown, N.D.
What To Read Next
JSSP Water and Lake
News
Releases from Jamestown Reservoir decrease to 100 cfs
20h ago
Department of the Interior
South Dakota
Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shoots armed individual during traffic stop conflict in Bullhead
21h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
22h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
21h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media