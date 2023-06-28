125th Stutsman County Fair opens June 28

JAMESTOWN — The 125th Stutsman County Fair opens on Wednesday, June 30, and organizers are hoping for another successful event.

“We are all excited about it,” said Dennis Mickelson, president of the Stutsman County Fair Board.

Mickelson said work has been done in the 4-H building and new sand, lights and a sound system were installed in the horse arena.

“The grounds crew has been busy mowing the lawn and trimming weeds,” he said.

He said a lot of volunteers put time in to make sure the fair happens.

Thrill seekers go twirling around on the Tornado ride on the midway of the Stutsman County Fair in Jamestown in 2021. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun file photo

The Stutsman County Fair runs from Wednesday, June 28, through Saturday, July 1, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds. The midway and gates open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The Stutsman County Fair is the largest county fair in the state and draws on average 20,000 to 25,000 attendees per year.

Mickelson said the fair is successful because it offers a variety of activities for a wide range of people. The fair offers music, amusement rides, merchant exhibits, Home and Hobby exhibits, Stutsman County 4-H livestock and exhibits, FFA exhibits, entertainment and food.

Crabtree Amusements will provide 19 rides on the midway, according to the Stutsman County Fair’s Facebook page.

“They have a nice variety of rides for all ages,” Mickelson said.

The fair also offers free live entertainment on the stage each evening. The Johnny Holm Band performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, The Lizzy Hofer Band at 8 p.m. on Thursday, The Cody Charles Band at 8 p.m. on Friday and Booz·N·Tuna performs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday followed by Eli Alger and the Faster Horses at 8 p.m.

New to the fair this year is the Jurassic Kingdom Dinosaur Show. Fair attendees will see life-like dinosaurs in action and have the opportunity to touch and interact with them during a family show.

Daryl’s Racing Pigs also returns on the midway. Race times are at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and at noon, 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

The weenie dog race also returns and will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“The crowd gets excited,” Mickelson said.

The 4-H Parade of Champions will be held on Saturday. The James River Rodeo will also be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Mickelson said tickets can be purchased online at https://www.stutsmancountyfair.com/p/tickets . Tickets can also be purchased at the gate with a credit or debit card. Mega Ride passes and single-day ride wristbands can also be purchased online.

If you go

What: 125th Stutsman County Fair

When: Wednesday-Saturday, June 28-July 1. The midway and gates open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and at 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Where: Stutsman County Fairgrounds

Daily admission: $7 for ages 13 and older, $4 for children ages 7-12 and free for ages 6 and younger. A four-day pass is $17 for adults and $10 for youth. Mega Ride passes are $70, and a single-day ride wristband is $35. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.stutsmancountyfair.com/p/tickets .