Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

A temporary lane reduction under viaduct set for July 27 in Jamestown

Flaggers will be on site to help with the traffic.

JSSP City News
July 26, 2023 at 4:48 PM

There will be a temporary lane reduction on Thursday, July 27, under the viaduct on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast in Jamestown, according to the city engineer's office.

The temporary lane reduction will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or when the work is completed. The schedule is contingent upon weather conditions.

Flaggers will be on site to help with the traffic.

Motorists should take alternate routes if possible.

What To Read Next
JSSP Jamestown News
News
Temporary water outage, road closure in NW Jamestown to begin July 26
16h ago
Dock permit issues 2.jpg
News
Homeowners along Jamestown Reservoir seek same rights as cabin owners
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
JSSP City News
News
Reclassification of pay ranges recommended for positions in Jamestown
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
United States midfielder Lindsey Horan (10) and Netherlands midfielder Danielle van de Donk (10) battle for a loose ball during the second half of a FIFA Women's World Cup group stage match July 27, 2023, in Wellington, New Zealand.
Pro
United States held to 1-1 draw in World Cup thriller
10h ago
 · 
By  Amy Tennery / Reuters
Dock permit issues 2.jpg
News
Homeowners along Jamestown Reservoir seek same rights as cabin owners
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
JSSP City News
News
Reclassification of pay ranges recommended for positions in Jamestown
1d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Colby Schrenk
Sports
Jamestown local Colby Schrenk being honored by charity golf tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Max O'Neill