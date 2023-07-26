A temporary lane reduction under viaduct set for July 27 in Jamestown

There will be a temporary lane reduction on Thursday, July 27, under the viaduct on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast in Jamestown, according to the city engineer's office.

The temporary lane reduction will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or when the work is completed. The schedule is contingent upon weather conditions.

Flaggers will be on site to help with the traffic.

Motorists should take alternate routes if possible.