AAUW Garden Tour in Jamestown offers mix of new, established gardens

JAMESTOWN — The 33rd annual AAUW Garden Tour will have a mix of new and well-established gardens, according to Connie Lillejord, co-coordinator of the event.

“We have some relatively new gardens that have been just put together in the last four to six years,” she said. “Then we have some gardens where the people have been there for 25 to 30 years.”

Lillejord said each site has unique gardens.

“Some people just love flowers,” she said. “Other people, the stuff they put into their gardens besides the flowers carry a lot of meaning, maybe have memories.”

Erin Klein, event co-coordinator, said all gardens each year have something unique and special.

“They have their own features that make them unique and they all bring different ideas that people can take home to their own lawns and gardens,” she said.

She said it’s nice to see different perennials that she has not planted before or get ideas on other types of plants or containers.

“One of our spots on the tour last year had a lot of containers and those are really approachable and easy for someone newer to gardening like me,” she said.

Klein said the Garden Tour also allows her to see different ways people use decor, signs, fencing, lighting and collectibles that could potentially be incorporated into her garden.

Mary Zenker and LeAnn Pollert have a variety of fun decorations in their backyard. Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

The AAUW Garden Tour is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.

Klein said the Garden Tour is a big one-day fundraiser for the Jamestown branch of American Association of University Women.

“Proceeds from the Garden Tour go to our scholarship endowment at the University of Jamestown and also the AAUW Foundation Fund, and that provides grants and funding for projects that promote equity for women and girls,” she said. One of the big national missions in AAUW as a whole is gender equity and economic security and bridging the gender pay gap.”

In past years, the Garden Tour had four locations for people to attend. This year, there will be five locations to tour, including two sites where neighbors are participating in the event.

Featured gardens include:



Mary Zenker and LeAnn Pollert, 814 17th St. NE

Norm and Kay Aldinger, 232 13th Ave. NE

Mike and Penny Landscoot, 236 13th Ave. NE

Carol Delaney, 601 11th St. SW

Ileene Albin, 605 11th St. SW

Klein said individuals attending the Garden Tour will be greeted and get each location checked off of their ticket. Once tickets are checked off at each location, Garden Tour attendees can hand them in at The Arts Center from 5:30 to 8 p.m. for a chance to win a door prize.

Klein said individuals can walk around, meet the homeowners and talk about what they have found to be successful in their gardens.

This year’s gardens

Lillejord said Albin and Delaney are neighbors and good friends. She said Albin agreed to participate in the Garden Tour if Delaney would do it too.

“Their properties are right next to each other,” she said. “You walk into one, you walk into the other.”

She said the Landscoots and Aldingers are also neighbors and good friends. She said she knocked on Norm Aldinger’s door to find out how to contact Penny Landscoot.

“Then I’m like you guys should do this together,” Lillejord said. “So it’s very fun that we have two sets of neighbors in the mix this year.”

Lillejord said the Landscoots put up a fence, and the Aldingers allowed Landscoot to paint large flowers on his side as well.

Norm and Kay Aldinger use a variety of potted plants and annuals. Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

She said the Aldingers owned Jamestown Landscaping years ago and their yard is “pristine.” She said they have gone to using more potted plants and annuals because it’s more difficult for them to get up and down off the ground.

Delaney also uses raised bed planters and has installed pavers, Lillejord said. She said Delaney has a smaller footprint for her garden.

Zenker and Pollert’s house was destroyed in a fire in 2016. The two have recreated their gardens and were able to save a number of plants and perennials and an apple tree after the fire.

“They take stuff that has meaning to them and it becomes part of the garden art, decor and stuff,” Lillejord said.

Finding the sites

To find the sites for the Garden Tour, Lillejord said she has been known to drive through a lot of alleys in Jamestown. She said she cold calls and knocks on people’s doors.

“Literally that’s how I find people,” she said.

Sometimes Lillejord will also follow up on tips she’s received from others. Sometimes she asks individuals who have had their home featured as the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce’s Yard of the Week.

This year, it wasn’t difficult to find gardens to tour, Lillejord said. Last year, she said she talked to 25 people before she was able to get four for the garden tour.

“Sometimes you have to convince people,” she said. “Sometimes it takes a couple of years of convincing. Sometimes people just say this is a really bad year.”

She said she has a few potential locations for the next three years but not all of the sites are guaranteed to participate in the tour. She said sometimes family events can come up where the individuals aren’t available to participate in the tour or they might have work being done to their yard.

—----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------——————-

If you go

What: 33rd annual AAUW Garden Tour

When: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19

Where: Mary Zenker and LeAnn Pollert, 814 17th St. NE; Norm and Kay Aldinger, 232 13th Ave. NE; Mike and Penny Landscoot, 236 13th Ave. NE; Carol Delaney, 601 11th St. SW; and Ileene Albin, 605 11th St. SW

Tickets: $10 and may be purchased at The Arts Center, Don’s House of Flowers, Country Gardens Floral, Comfort, the AAUW Used Bookstore, Lloyds Toyota or from any AAUW Jamestown member. Tickets are $12 the day of the tour. Tickets may be purchased at the ticket outlets until 3 p.m. on tour day and after that will be available only at The Arts Center or the AAUW Used Bookstore. During tour hours, tickets may also be purchased at each tour location.

Refreshments will be served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at The Arts Center, 115 2nd St. NW. Tour tickets turned in with all the sites checked will be eligible for door prizes.

