Aerial spraying for mosquitoes set for July 12 in Jamestown

JSSP Mosquito
July 10, 2023 at 4:41 PM

City of Jamestown vector control will be aerial spraying for mosquitoes on Wednesday, July 12.

Aerial spraying will begin about 30 to 45 minutes before dusk and continue until completed.

The applications have been approved by the FAA and the appropriate state departments. Specially-trained and licensed pilots are assisting in the control of mosquitoes in this area. The mosquito control product is one specifically designed for use in residential areas. It is safe to use and will not harm people, pets, or gardens, officials said. However, as an added measure of safety, people may remain indoors while the application is taking place.

The schedule is contingent upon changing weather conditions and wind speeds. If aerial spraying cannot be completed due to weather, it will take place on Thursday, July 13.

For more information, visit www.JamestownND.gov and find "vector control" under the departments tab or call (701) 320-5503.

