All-school reunion to mark 40 years Pingree-Buchanan merger

PINGREE, N.D. — Former graduates from the Pingree-Buchanan schools will be coming from all different areas of the U.S., according to Norine Knudson, an organizer of the event.

Knudson said former graduates will be coming from at least California, Texas, Tennessee and even from Sweden to attend the first all-school reunion of Pingree-Buchanan on Saturday, July 29, at Pingree Fire Hall in Pingree.

“Everybody is coming home,” she said.

Event organizers planned an all-school reunion of graduates of school districts from Pingree or Buchanan. Prior to the Pingree-Buchanan School District merger, Pingree and Buchanan were separate school districts.

Currently, the elementary school is located in Buchanan, and the high school is in Pingree.

During the all-school reunion, attendees will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Pingree-Buchanan merger. Knudson said speakers will be former Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, Andrew Tanata with the North Dakota National Guard, Kenny Daugs from Buchanan, Carmen Keller from Fargo and Pingree-Buchanan Public School District Superintendent Amber Krapp.

Lisa Blaskowski, an event organizer, said about 220 graduates have signed up and they are planning on 350 to attend. She said 650 invitations were sent to graduates of both schools.

The event on Saturday features a golf tournament at the Jamestown Country Club with registration starting at 8:30 a.m., tours starting at 1 p.m at both schools, a cornhole tournament at 3:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 3 p.m. and a program at 6 p.m. Food trucks will start serving at 3 p.m., and Powerglide will provide music at 7 p.m.

Knudson said when discussions were happening about the merger of the two school districts, the public was a little hesitant to do it. She said people wanted to keep their own schools separate.

“They thought why should we do it,” she said.

She said an individual offered land located centrally between Pingree and Buchanan for a new school.

She said if the schools didn’t merge, some kids living north of Pingree might have went to Carrington and others living south of Buchanan might have enrolled in Jamestown Public Schools.

“Now it’s the best thing that our small towns could have done,” she said.

Jackie Readel, who was a cook for 20 years for Pingree-Buchanan, said the discussion of the merger wasn’t easy for the administration or school boards at the time. Readel, who is from Buchanan, said the merger was the only way for both schools to survive.

Readel said Pingree and Buchanan schools were rivals because rivalries always happen with the closest town.

“If a Buchanan boy started to date a Pingree girl, ‘Oh, what’s that,’” she said. “The kids got along. It was the adults.”

Blaskowski, who is Readel’s daughter and is from Buchanan, said there was a rivalry between Pingree and Buchanan in basketball and track.

“We always wanted to beat Pingree,” she said.

Knudson said the sports teams help bring everyone from both communities together.

Bernice Zimney is a 100-year-old Buchanan graduate of the class of 1939. Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

Bernice Zimney, a 100-year-old 1939 Buchanan graduate, said the school in Buchanan had two rooms for high schools and two rooms for elementary students. She said there were eight students in her class.

Zimney was one of nine siblings who walked 2 1/2 miles to Buchanan to attend school. Back then, there was no cafeteria, and students would bring their own lunches. Popular items included butter sandwiches and pancakes with syrup in the center only that was folded into wax paper.

