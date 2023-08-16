Approval recommended to allow Arrowwood to purchase land

JAMESTOWN — The Stutsman County Commission recommended approval on a 4-0 vote to allow Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge to purchase land adjacent to the refuge.

Commissioner Steve Cichos was absent from the meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The recommendation will go to Gov. Doug Burgum, who will need to either approve or deny the purchase.Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge plans on purchasing about 315 acres just east of the refuge and north of 11th Street Southeast.

Paul Halko, refuge manager, said the land would be an addition to the National Wildlife Refuge System.

“It would be purchased as a wildlife fowl production area so that means it’s open to various forms of outdoor recreation via hiking, hunting, photography, you name it,” he said. “It also has excellent public access so it’s easy for the public to enjoy.”

If the purchase is approved by Burgum, the land will be restored to high-diversity grassland that will benefit migratory birds and pollinators, Halko said.

He said Arrowwood provided an offer to Kent and Sherry Florhaug for the land which was accepted in May 2023. He said Arrowwood also prepared an analysis to look at all aspects of the property.

The 2022 taxes on the land were estimated to be $1,746, Halko said. The county would get about $780 of the $1,746, leaving a deficit between the property taxes and refuge revenue sharing payment of about $966, according to an environment, social and economic analysis report for the land acquisition.

“In order to equalize this deficit of $966.13, the FWS (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service) is authorized to make a trust tax payment to Stutsman County,” the report says. “The payment is based on the tax deficit divided by the 1-year Treasury Bill rate up to the maximum of 10% of the appraised value of the property, whichever is lower. It is determined that the allowable payment in this case is $18,350.”

Halko said the $18,350 does not have to be invested back into the refuge but it is recommended to maintain the integrity of the land that was purchased.

A request to enter into an agreement with RTS Shearing to provide gravel for the project at Pipestem Reservoir failed on a 2-2 vote.

Commissioners Chad Wolsky and Jerry Bergquist voted in favor of entering the agreement.

RTS Gravel requested to borrow gravel from Stutsman County’s gravel stockpile located at the Jeff and Barabara Schempp pit. A proposed contract drafted by RTS says the company would replace the used gravel with the same material by Sept. 16 at no cost to Stutsman County. Failure to meet the Sept. 16 deadline would result in liquidated damages of RTS paying the county $2,500 per day.

Road Superintendent Jim Wentland said his department needs to put gravel on about 100 miles of roads in Stutsman County. He said he previously told RTS that the county needs the gravel restocked by Sept. 16.

Commission Chairman Mark Klose said the county always needs gravel for township roads. He said there is nothing but risk for the county.

Wolsky said the county isn’t losing any money with the agreement. He said if the county helps the company, it might come back to help the county.

Bergquist said if the gravel isn’t replaced by Sept. 16, it will cost RTS extra money.

State’s Attorney Fritz Fremgen said in an email to Wentland that the agreement doesn’t specify that RTS will deliver the same amount, grade or gravel it takes from the gravel pit. He said the agreement also doesn’t say where to deliver the replacement gravel.

“If they (RTS) breach, they’ve already argued with us (Stutsman County) on liquidated damages, insisting they were excused and they didn’t have to pay,” he said.

In other business, the county commission:



heard a presentation from Jason Weiers, manager of transmission project development for Otter Tail Power Co., about a project for a new regional electric transmission line between Jamestown and Ellendale. Plans call for constructing about 95 miles of transmission line connecting the Otter Tail substation north of Jamestown along North Dakota Highway 20 to the Montana-Dakota substation near Ellendale.

agreed to allow the county to advertise for an at-large position on the Stutsman County Park Board. The new member would be appointed by the county commission for an unexpired term that ends in December 2024. Park board member Bob Martin recently submitted his resignation effective Aug. 31.