Area east of Jamestown Reservoir noncompliant with dock permit, commissioner says

JAMESTOWN — The Stutsman County Park Board approved on a 6-1 vote to have the park superintendent investigate and determine who the owner is of property east of Jamestown Reservoir where an area is not in compliance with a dock permit.

Commissioner Chad Wolsky was opposed at the meeting on Thursday, July 6.

Once the property owner is determined on Friday, July 7, a letter will be sent the same day detailing what the park board believes is not in compliance with a dock permit.

Commissioner Joan Morris said she was concerned about two all-terrain vehicles and other items on the shoreline that might be on Stutsman County property. She said the area of the water’s edge on county land included chairs, playground equipment in the water and ATVs.

She said she notified the board of the issue because she is a park board member.

Morris said she asked Tyler Perleberg, tax director for the county’s tax equalization office, if the land where the items were at was private or county property.

“He believed they were on park board land,” she said.

She said motorized vehicles are not allowed on county property, which the Bureau of Reclamation deeded to Stutsman County, unless a dock is being installed or removed.

Mark Klose, commission chair, said anyone who received a dock permit signed an agreement and should have read the stipulations on what’s allowed or not allowed.

Morris said a quick-claim deed of the transfer of land says, “All reclamation federal lands covered by this agreement shall be closed to off-road, cross-country vehicle use unless open through a Reclamation approved planning process.”

“Public motorized traffic and existing designated roads may be allowed unless otherwise posted as closed to protect project resources and health and human safety,” she said.

She said one issue that could cause the property to revert back to the federal government is the use of ATVs on the property.

Wolsky said individuals use ATVs in pastures on county-owned land to check their cattle. He also said there are people without a dock permit who drive ATVs back and forth.

“If they don’t have a dock permit and drive down there, what do you do with them,” he said.

Morris said it would be trespassing and the park board would need to handle the issue.

Wolsky said it’s public land.

“How do you trespass on public land,” he said.

The park board is waiting for an opinion from the state’s attorney on whether or not the board is allowed to issue dock permits for residences east of Jamestown Reservoir. Another attorney is researching language in the agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation to help the commission in making a decision on dock permits. Stutsman County State’s Attorney Fritz Fremgen will then review the research and issue an opinion on the matter.

The park board received a letter from the Bureau of Reclamation that said docks that have been permitted are in violation of the easements that have been placed on the property by Reclamation, The Jamestown Sun reported in March.

The park board had sent a letter to the Bureau of Reclamation to make sure its land use management policies are in line with Reclamation's guidelines. The park board is seeking an agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation that issuing seasonal dock permits to adjacent landowners does not compromise any of the agreements about a land transfer from the Reclamation to Stutsman County.