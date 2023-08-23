Author section named after Larry Woiwode at Jamestown library

JAMESTOWN — Alfred Dickey Public Library has created a section named after a late North Dakota poet laureate to highlight local authors who have a strong connection to the Jamestown area.

Most authors in the Larry Woiwode Memorial Local Authors Section — which currently has around 70 books — are from Stutsman County but there are a few from other parts of North Dakota, said Joe Rector, director of the James River Valley Library System. He said the library staff will try to keep the section limited to authors within a 100-mile radius.

“What we are doing is trying to find individuals who have written books who have a strong connection to this local area,” he said. “We’re really proud to be able to highlight these authors because a lot of people don’t know how many people have made important literary contributions and who grew up in this area. So this is an educational opportunity for our library to connect people to materials that they might not have even known existed.”

He said the section includes books from authors outside the 100-mile radius but he thought their books were unique and should be highlighted.

He said the local authors are typically well informed on what the local communities are like.

“The values of this area are reflected in what they have to say to us so I think it’s important to read these materials with that in mind,” Rector said. “They are very North Dakota in many respects.”

Woiwode — a past recipient of the Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest citizen honor — passed away in late April 2022 and served as the state poet laureate from 1995 to 2022.

Rector said the section was created and named after Woiwode because he is an author from Jamestown who has received many awards and national recognition.

James River Valley Library System Director Joe Rector shows the book "Full Circle" written by Christian W. Wingire, who is from the Stutsman County area. The Alfred Dickey Public Library has created the Larry Woiwode Memorial Local Authors Section after the former poet laureate from Jamestown. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

“His work lives on and his ideas live on and the thousands of students that he mentored at Jamestown College and later the University of Jamestown,” he said.

Laurel Pfau, Woiwode’s daughter, said naming the section after her father is fitting because he always encouraged people to write regardless of their age or skill level. She said he also mentored many individuals, including teenagers in the local high school program and elderly people who published books.

“North Dakota, since he was born here and spent some of his earlier years here, was always important and that’s why he moved back here even though he lived in New York City, New York state, and some other states as well in between that,” said Pfau, who works for the library system. “He always felt like this was his home.”

Woiwode began his writing career in New York City and by 1966 his stories and poetry were published in The New Yorker. His work also appeared in The Atlantic, Esquire, Harper’s and The Paris Review.

Woiwode’s novels included “What I'm Going To Do, I Think” (1969), “Beyond the Bedroom Wall” (1975) and “Born Brothers” (1988), besides books of short stories, poetry and nonfiction. He was a Guggenheim Fellow, a John Dos Passos Prize winner, a recipient of the William Faulkner Foundation Award, and the Medal of Merit from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. He also was a finalist for both the Book Critics Circle and the National Book Awards and appeared in four volumes of Best American Short Stories.

Rector said Woiwode’s family members donated a copy of each book written by the local author.

“With the exception of Larry Woiwode … we don’t try to stock every book by a particular local author,” Rector said. “Someone may have written 15 books and we have three in the local author’s section. We typically have the others in the other part of our library. If you are reading from the local author’s section and you find someone you like, check our catalog and you may find quite a few more books.”

The Larry Woiwode Memorial Local Authors Section includes a mix of children’s books and fiction and nonfiction books. Authors highlighted in the section include Louis L’Amour, Kimberly Diede, Keith Norman, James M. McPherson and Jamie Stoudt among others.

“It should be filling out very nicely right now,” Rector said. “That doesn’t mean that we found everyone. The nice thing about this is, I keep learning more and more about people with literary backgrounds in our community and I’m really excited to be able to do that.”

If any local authors want to get their book highlighted in the section, they can bring a copy of their book to Alfred Dickey Public Library and it will be considered for inclusion.

“We would consider each book the same as we would consider any other books that we may want to include in our library,” he said. “We have a collection development policy. We can’t include everything but we do make a very strong effort to include items of local history and regional influence.”

Rector said the Woiwode family is working on creating a plaque for the section that will explain why the section was named after the local author.