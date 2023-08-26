6 months – only $2
News
Back to school
Parents and students were welcomed Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, to Gussner Elementary for the start of a new school year.
The morning rush hour of parents bringing their children to school began Thursday, Aug. 24, for the new academic year.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 7:00 AM
Kevin Peterson, a new fourth grade teacher at Gussner Elementary School, greets a mother and student to the first day of school.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
It was family picture time for many.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
A big hug was in order by this parent.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
One girl hammed it up a little extra for the camera.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Gussner Elementary School Principal Luke Anderson gets a high-five from a parent Thursday morning.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Luke Anderson, the principal at William Gussner Elementary, poses with a student for the start of the new school year.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
