Back to school

Parents and students were welcomed Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, to Gussner Elementary for the start of a new school year.

gussner back to school rush hour 082423.jpg
The morning rush hour of parents bringing their children to school began Thursday, Aug. 24, for the new academic year.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 7:00 AM
gussner back to school new teacher high five 082423.jpg
Kevin Peterson, a new fourth grade teacher at Gussner Elementary School, greets a mother and student to the first day of school.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
gussner back to school family photo 082423.jpg
It was family picture time for many.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
gussner back to school big hug 082423.jpg
A big hug was in order by this parent.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
gussner back to school hamming it up 082423.jpg
One girl hammed it up a little extra for the camera.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
gussner back to school principal high five 082423.jpg
Gussner Elementary School Principal Luke Anderson gets a high-five from a parent Thursday morning.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
gussner back to school picture with principal 082423.jpg
Luke Anderson, the principal at William Gussner Elementary, poses with a student for the start of the new school year.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

