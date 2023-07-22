Get 3 months just 99¢/month
News
Beautiful colors and gardens
Five residences in Jamestown were featured for the AAUW Garden Tour held Wednesday, July 19.
The backyard of Mary Zenker and LeAnn Pollert's residence includes a variety of colorful plants. Their gardens were one of five residences in Jamestown featured for the AAUW Garden Tour held Wednesday, July 19.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
July 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM
Carol Delaney has many colorful flowers and decor in a garden in her backyard.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
Mike and Penny Landscoot utilize planters mounted below the windows of their house.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
Norm and Kay Aldinger's outdoor area allows the couple to enjoy their work put into their gardens.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
Ileene Albin's yard features a raised patio where individuals can sit and enjoy the work put into her gardens.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
A tree in the front yard of Norm and Kay Aldinger's residence has a flowerbed surrounding it.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
Mike and Penny Landscoot's front garden is full of colorful flowers.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
This frog looks over Ileene Albin's yard.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
Carol Delaney also has a seating area in front of her residence to enjoy her gardens and plants.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.