Beautiful colors and gardens

Five residences in Jamestown were featured for the AAUW Garden Tour held Wednesday, July 19.

PP Garden Tour Mary Zenker and LeAnn Pollert back yard MAIN.jpg
The backyard of Mary Zenker and LeAnn Pollert's residence includes a variety of colorful plants. Their gardens were one of five residences in Jamestown featured for the AAUW Garden Tour held Wednesday, July 19.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
July 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM
PP Garden Tour Carol Delaney Flowers and Decor.jpg
Carol Delaney has many colorful flowers and decor in a garden in her backyard.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP Garden Tour Mike and Penny Landscoot raised flower beds.jpg
Mike and Penny Landscoot utilize planters mounted below the windows of their house.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP Garden Tour Norm and Kay Aldinger outdoor area.jpg
Norm and Kay Aldinger's outdoor area allows the couple to enjoy their work put into their gardens.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP Garden Tour Ileene Albin patio area.jpg
Ileene Albin's yard features a raised patio where individuals can sit and enjoy the work put into her gardens.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP Garden Tour Norm and Kay Aldinger flower bed surrounding tree.jpg
A tree in the front yard of Norm and Kay Aldinger's residence has a flowerbed surrounding it.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP Garden Tour Mike and Penny Landscoot front garden.jpg
Mike and Penny Landscoot's front garden is full of colorful flowers.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP Garden Tour Ileene Albin Frog.jpg
This frog looks over Ileene Albin's yard.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
Garden Tour Carol Delaney Front Yard.jpg
Carol Delaney also has a seating area in front of her residence to enjoy her gardens and plants.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

