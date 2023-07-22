Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Beautiful colors and gardens Five residences in Jamestown were featured for the AAUW Garden Tour held Wednesday, July 19.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.