Big Guns of the Old West this weekend in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Big Guns of the Old West returns to Fort Seward this weekend with reenactors, the firing of a gun and cannon and a chance to see what life was like at an 1870 military fort.

Big Guns of the Old West is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Admission is free.

The 15th annual event is sponsored by the Fort Seward Reconstruction Committee, said Jen Marks, site supervisor. It’s a way for people to learn about life in 1870, she said.

“I just view it as a really great hands-on way to teach people about things they might not know about,” she said. “Like how did they bake a loaf of bread. How did they make a pie. How did they make the soap. What was the laundresses’ responsibility. Just things that kind of get overlooked when you think about the history of the 1870s. It wasn't all casualty, it wasn't all war, there was real people living and they had lifestyles. And some of the things they did are kind of an art form and it's fun to just kind of showcase that."

MORE NEWS





Among the dozen reenactors expected to provide living history demonstrations are a field surgeon, laundress, officer and bakers, she said. The reenactors are expected to be at the event until 5 p.m. Saturday and until 4 p.m. Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fort Seward was once served by soldiers stationed between 1872 and 1877 to protect railroad construction crews. Today, the site has an interpretive center, places to camp and the Veterans Memorial Wall.

Marks said Scott Allen, the field surgeon reenactor, can answer questions people might have such as what type of medicine people used and what surgery and tool options were available. Jeff Hoffer portrays an officer and has “an amazing setup in his tent,” Marks said. “You can walk through it and look at just all the details of what an officer would have had in his field tent.”

Robert Young lets people fire his rifle, Marks said. And Dale Marks, Fort Seward Infantry, will have the “evolution of the Springfield” rifle on display.

People will be able to learn how laundry was done in the 1870s and can try their hand at a scrubbing board with soap, Marks said. For a donation, they can get their own lye soap that was made at Fort Seward, she said.

Chuck Keller will return with the Gatling gun, one of the more popular events of Big Guns of the Old West, Marks said.

"It's pretty unique, I don’t know many other units or individuals that own a Gatling gun,” she said. “… He teaches the history, just all around, he does a great job.”

A live demonstration of the gun and the cannon are planned both days.

Pies and sourdough bread are expected to be made, with the pies being auctioned off on Sunday, Marks said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We use that money to be able to do the (Big Guns) event again next year,” she said, and for operational costs for the site.

A fundraiser bake sale by the Fort Seward Reconstruction Committee and children of committee members will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday to benefit the site. Lemonade and coffee will also be available for purchase, Marks said.

Children’s games are planned. There will also be a history challenge with four small challenges, she said.

“They have to take a picture of what they found, there’s specific reenactors to take a selfie with,” Marks said. “Then tag them hashtag Fort Seward, hashtag Big Guns.”

There will be small prizes by each person they took a selfie with and there’s one at the gift shop as well, she said.

A watermelon eating contest for children and adults begins at 1 p.m. The adult division contest is limited to 10 adults ages 16 and older and costs $10 per person. The children’s division is limited to 10 children ages 6 through 15 and costs $5 per child. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place for each division.

The Fort Seward Interpretive Center will be open for self-guided tours. The gift shop will be located outside this year with items discounted for the weekend. Fort Seward also offers sites for historic camping and the Veterans Memorial Wall.

One item that won’t be on display is the 30-by-60-foot U.S. flag. Marks said the flag hasn’t been able to be on display since June.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The wind picked up unexpectedly and whipped the flag around and it snapped the cables,” she said. “The cable to bring it up and down as well as the cables that hold the flag.”

Marks said they are waiting for an inspection of the 120-foot flagpole to ensure it did not have damage as well. The cables on the flagpole have to be replaced and the crank did sustain a little damage as well, she said. They have to fundraise to pay the cost for the cables and repairs, she said.

Donation jars for people who would like to vote for their favorite living history demonstration will be available. The suggested donation is $1 per vote. The proceeds will be used toward the cables and any repair costs.

“That’s our biggest priority,” Marks said, to get the flag flying again. “We know what the flag means not only to us but the whole town. It’s not fun having it down.”

Sunday’s events include an all-denominations church service at 11 a.m., cannon shooting at 1 p.m., pie auction at 2 p.m. featuring the pies made at Fort Seward over the two days and the Gatling gun firing demonstration at 2:30 p.m.

The Fort Seward Interpretive Center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

—-------------------------————

If you go to Big Guns of the Old West

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27

ADVERTISEMENT

Where: Fort Seward, 615 10th Ave. NW, Jamestown

Admission: free

Saturday schedule:

11 a.m.-5 p.m., open to the public

11 a.m., bake sale begins at R.M. Stoudt tent

1 p.m., Watermelon Eating Contest (Stoudt tent)

3:30 p.m., cannon firing demonstration, Dale Marks and crew, 20th Infantry Regiment

4 p.m., Gatling gun demonstration, Chuck Keller and crew, 1st U.S. Artillery Regiment

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday schedule

11 a.m.-4 p.m., open to the public

11 a.m., church service (Stoudt tent)

1 p.m., cannon firing demonstration, Dale Marks and crew, 20th Infantry Regiment

2 p.m., pie auction

2:30 p.m., Gatling gun firing demonstration, Chuck Keller and crew, 1st U.S. Artillery Regiment

