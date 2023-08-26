Block Party introduces new UJ students to businesses, organizations in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Thousands are expected to attend the 15th annual Community Block Party on Main Street in Jamestown on Wednesday, Aug. 30, when a variety of businesses and organizations welcome the new University of Jamestown students to the community.

The mission of the Community Block Party is to introduce the new UJ students to businesses and organizations in Jamestown and the opportunities that are available to them, said Sara Robinson, director of student engagement at UJ.

“It’s such a special way for our new students to see the way that the community supports them,” she said. “When students come to college here at UJ, Jamestown becomes their new community so it’s really important for them to learn about the new place they are going to live and all of the things that they have access to while they are here.”

Some new students might be from larger cities and consider Jamestown a smaller town, said Anna Nybo, associate director of student engagement at UJ.

“One of the questions that we get asked is: What is there to do here,” she said. “The first week, the Block Party really shows them exactly what there is to do here, how to get involved, activities and businesses.”

Two University of Jamestown students share some laughter Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at the downtown Community Block Party. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun file photo

Nybo, who attended the Block Party as a UJ student, said the event was overwhelming in a positive way. She said students had a bag and would fill them with flyers, discounts, promotional codes and reward programs. She said she still receives text messages on her birthday for something she signed up for at the Block Party.

The Community Block Party is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, on the first two blocks south of the railroad tracks on First Avenue.

Businesses and organizations set up booths on Main Street and give away food, drinks, prizes and information. The event is free to attend.

“The community is welcome and invited to attend as well,” Robinson said.

The Community Block Party is a three-way partnership between the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce, the Jamestown Downtown Association and the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce.

A group of shy and bashful new University of Jamestown students ham it up while attending the annual Community Block Party. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun file photo

“The Block Party happens in a large area of downtown so this event wouldn’t be possible without their support and coordination,”Robinson said. “ … The only reason the Block Party is as successful as it is is because of that larger community support and collaboration.”

UJ President Polly Peterson said first-year students often rank the Block Party as one of the top three favorite activities of the year on the university’s annual feedback survey. She said she is grateful for the Block Party because the new students feel like the community welcomes them with open arms and supports them in various ways.

“Whether that’s through employment, through opportunities to volunteer, whether that’s in a church activity, it is just so special and something so unusual for many of our students to have that massive welcome that the community provides through this event,” she said.

All new students, including first-year and transfers, will have an assignment to complete while attending the Block Party, Robinson said. New students are provided a passport and must get it signed by different businesses and organizations at the Block Party.

Bobbing for donuts was a popular event for those attending the Community Block Party on Aug. 24, 2022, in downtown Jamestown. John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun file photo

“You can’t just walk by but stop, engage and ask them about their businesses,” Nybo said, referring to the passport helping new students connect with businesses and organizations. “It gets them to socialize.”

In unofficial enrollment numbers, Peterson said the university has around 1,300 students, including around 300 to 310 first-year students.

New students will arrive in downtown Jamestown between 5:15 to 5:30 p.m. wearing orange T-shirts. The students will gather at Allen Field and hear a short message from Peterson before walking together to First Avenue.

Peterson said she will thank the new students for choosing to attend UJ and committing to its mission.

“It’s an experience, so take advantage of the experiences that are going to come your way over the next year to four years,” she said, referring to what her message to the new students will be. “Take advantage of those. That’s what the mission of UJ is. Get involved because you are coming down to meet this community. They are inviting you to get involved and that’s why you come to schools like ours is to get involved.”

Peterson said leading the “sea of orange” is fun and she can feel the energy of the new students who are meeting each other for the first time and are curious about their future experiences together.

“It is a family and so we all walk down together,” she said. “It just feels like we are in this together. We are really supporting one another. I listen to the conversations as they are walking and meeting people that they haven’t met yet. For me it’s so moving and so tied into the mission of UJ as we live it out.”

Nybo said “Jimme pride” is what comes to mind when she sees the “sea of orange” walking to Main Street.

“I think that then doubles over into Jamestown pride because seeing the way that the organizations and businesses light up as they watch that kind of orange make their way toward them, you can just tell how excited they are to really welcome those new students too,” Robinson said. “That sense of pride and excitement, you can just feel that.”