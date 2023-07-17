Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Body found in Sheyenne River in Valley City

The Valley City Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the body.

By Jamestown Sun staff report
July 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM

VALLEY CITY — A man's body was recovered Monday, July 17, from the Sheyenne River in Valley City, according to Phil Hatcher, Valley City police chief.

The Valley City Police Department and Valley City Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 1000 Riverview Drive shortly after noon on Monday to a report of a body in the Sheyenne River. The fire department recovered the body a short time later.

Hatcher said the Valley City Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying the body.

The body is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, about 30 to 40 years old with dark short hair and a beard. The man does not have any visible tattoos. Hatcher said the man was wearing blue jeans and socks only.

If anyone has any information about the body, call (701) 845-3110.

