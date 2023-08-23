BuffaloJam! in Jamestown to benefit people living with disability

JAMESTOWN — A BuffaloJam! organizer is hoping some good weather on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26, will help draw thousands to the music festival at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds in Jamestown.

“We have a pretty good lineup for our first event,” Brad Gabrielson said.

BuffaloJam! features music over two days with Nashville Country Day on Friday and Classic Rock Day on Saturday.

“I think it’s going to be an excellent time,” Gabrielson said.

The Friday lineup for Nashville Country Day includes Same Lowe at 1 p.m., Old Friends Band at 2 p.m., Dan Brekke Band at 3 p.m., Tyler Reese Tritt at 5 p.m. and co-headliners Presley & Taylor and Whey Jennings at 7 and 9 p.m., respectively.

The Classic Rock Day lineup on Saturday includes local talent at 2 p.m., Tripwire at 3 p.m., Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show at 7 p.m., and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas at 9 p.m.

To allow the whole family to enjoy themselves, Dakota Inflatable Games will have inflatable games at the event.

“Go out and bring the kids along and have a good time,” Gabrielson said. “We wanted this to be a family event.”

There won’t be any shortage of food at BuffaloJam! with six vendors expected to be at the fairgrounds. Food vendors include King of Kurds, 58 Street Grill, Getting Sauced BBQ, Jimmy Knots, JL Concessions and Joan’s Crafts & Cakes.

“It’s going to be fantastic,” Gabrielson said.

Proceeds from the two-day music festival benefit the GiveAbility Organization, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which engages in procuring and providing items that health insurance doesn’t cover such as outdoor wheelchairs, service dogs and wheelchair ramps to individuals living with a disability.

“We are hoping to get people more motivated to be able to go outside and be more independent and go with the family on a hike and stuff like that,” Gabrielson said.

If the GiveAbility Organization can help individuals get outdoor wheelchairs, service dogs and wheelchair ramps, it will alleviate those expenses for families, which in turn have other costs such as physical therapy, he said.

Gabrielson, who has had cerebral palsy for 63 years, said he is willing to help anyone.

“That’s why God put us on this Earth for is to help one another,” he said. “ … I feel that I’m here for a purpose and that’s to educate the public and to help the public.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased online, at Dan’s Sooper Stop or by contacting Gabrielson.

Tickets, camping reservations and sponsorship information are available at https://buffalojamnd.com . Tickets can be purchased for one day ($70 for general admission) or both days ($95 for general admission). Additional VIP opportunities for better seating, camping reservations and meet-and-greets can also be purchased.

Gabrielson said individuals can also make donations to the GiveAbility Organization at https://buffalojamnd.com . Individuals can make a general donation or earmark the donation toward an actiontrack standing wheelchair, service dog or wheelchair access ramps.

“A $5 or $10 or $20 donation sure helps the cause,” he said. “Twenty dollars goes a long ways. $50 goes a long ways. It doesn’t have to be a lot of money.”

Purchasing BuffaloJamND! apparel at 701 Apparel in Jamestown also helps the GiveAbility Organization. Gabrielson said a portion of the purchases go to the nonprofit organization.

What: BuffaloJam!

When: Performances begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Where: Stutsman County Fairgrounds

Friday, Aug. 25: Whey Jennings, Presley & Taylor, Tyler Reese Tritt, Dan Brekke Band, Old Friends, Same Lowe

Saturday, Aug. 26: Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Second Helping: The American Lynyrd Skynyrd Show, Tripwire and local talent

Tickets: https://buffalojamnd.com or Dan’s Sooper Stop in Jamestown

Email: info@buffalojam.net, follow on Facebook