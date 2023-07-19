Buffalo Days returns with parade, car show, other events in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — A parade and car show highlight new and returning activities scheduled this weekend for Buffalo Days, says Emily Bivens, executive director of the Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber, which sets the dates for the annual event, is holding Buffalo Days to celebrate the Buffalo City on Friday through Sunday, July 21-23.

“It’s, of course, our big community celebration,” Bivens said. “It’s the weekend that a lot of families plan reunions or class reunions, and it’s just a weekend to celebrate Jamestown and all that we have and all of the great people.”

The Buffalo Days Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. with the lineup forming starting at 8:30 a.m. at McElroy Park near the Jamestown Parks and Recreation Office. Entrants should enter through the 5th Avenue Southeast entrance near the softball diamonds to line up. There is no charge to have an entry in the parade, and the lineup is first come, first serve, Bivens said.

“I think, on average, we’ve been between 50 and 75 … entries in the parade,” she said.

The parade route will enter First Avenue on 8th Street Southeast and continue on First Avenue until ending at First Street at Babb’s Coffee House and the Buffalo Grill. The parade will not cross the railroad tracks on First Avenue, Bivens noted.

McElroy Park will be the site of several events following the parade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a car show, several food/other vendors, inflatable games and music by Stick Ponies (1 to 3 p.m.).

The Buffalo Rally Car Show & Shine is sponsored by the Jamestown Classic Car Club. Monte Cole, a board member of the club, said the event is free for those entering vehicles and those attending the show. Having the show after the parade gives drivers an opportunity to have their vehicles in the parade if they wish to participate in that event, he said.

We’re just here to serve our community and anybody else that wants to come in. Jim Reuther, fire chief, Jamestown Fire Department, on the pancake breakfast

On average, there are 50 to 80 vehicles in the car show, Cole said. This will be the first time they haven’t given away trophies since the show is free to enter, he said. People can expect to view a variety of vehicles in the park.

“There’s cars from the ’30s usually to the current time,” he said.

Early Saturday events

Before the parade, a pancake breakfast begins at the Jamestown Fire Department, and an American Legion PTSD & Suicide Awareness Walk, a new event, is planned.

The pancake breakfast is from 7 a.m. to noon. This is the 13th year of the event, which is a way to thank the public for its support of the department, said Fire Chief Jim Reuther.

Pancakes, sausage and potato rounds from Cavendish Farms will be served by fire personnel along with coffee, juice, milk and water. The breakfast is a freewill donation.

The Fire Department’s equipment will be on display as well.

“We’ll actually have that little firehouse set up again so the kids can spray water if they’d like,” Reuther said. Fake flames come out of the front of the “house,” and if the children spray the water at the windows and hit it right, the window drops in, he said.

“... the kids just get a kick out of it,” he said. “They just love it, spraying that fire hose.”

Last year, JFD served a record 2,119 people in five hours at the breakfast, he said.

“It’s been fun every year,” he said. “It’s just awesome. And it’s so amazing to see the support that we have.”

Proceeds from the breakfasts over the years have helped the department purchase needed equipment, Reuther said. At the same time, it’s also a way for the firefighters to give back to the community, he said.

“We’re just here to serve our community and anybody else that wants to come in,” Reuther said.

Ernest DeNault-Robertson Post 14 American Legion is holding the American Legion PTSD & Suicide Awareness Walk early Saturday as well. Dennis Mansavage, commander of the post, said registration begins at 7:30 a.m. at its gazebo near McElroy Park by the Jamestown Parks and Recreation entrance. The 1-mile walk will begin shortly after 7:30 and be completed by 8:30 a.m., he said. The cost is $10 to participate.

“It’s really just to bring awareness to the significant suicide rate amongst veterans,” Mansavage said.

He noted there are 22 veteran suicides per day and said Saturday’s event is about getting information out to the public.

“It’s really just a good thing to push out information, resources for veterans or family members or people that know veterans,” he said. “That’s kind of why we’re doing the walk. …. After the walk we’ll be set up in the park by the other vendors, just getting out more information, resources for veterans, for local veterans.”

Proceeds from the event will go for use by a suicide prevention program for veterans in the state and the local post, Mansavage said.

Other Saturday events

The Liberian community in Jamestown will be offering food and awareness of activities and a new ministry from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Hansen Arts Park.

Robert Parsons, a spokesman for the event, said the Liberian community will celebrate Liberia’s independence day on July 29-30 in Jamestown. The actual independence day is July 26 in Liberia, he said, but since that date was in the middle of the week, they decided to have the celebration on the weekend.

On Saturday in the Hansen Arts Park, the Liberian community will provide awareness of the upcoming celebration, which includes a community ball at The Arts Center on July 29 and a barbecue on July 30, and a church, Redemption in Christ Ministry. They will showcase African dishes on Saturday that the public may try, with an opportunity to donate funds which will go to the ministry for Redemption in Christ Ministry, Parsons said.

The 2023 Mini-Art Hunt kicks off with the first set of visual clues being released at 10 a.m. on The Arts Center’s Facebook page. This year’s mini-art pieces were hand carved by Cindi Psychos and the Woodchippers club. There will be 12 mini buffalo artworks hiding in plain sight throughout Jamestown parks and historical sites. Three sets of visual clues on the Facebook page will be released at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. The hunt finishes when all pieces are found.

Those who find an art piece are asked to post a photo to Facebook or Instagram, call The Arts Center at 701-251-2496 or stop by The Arts Center between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Small carved buffalo will be hidden in plain sight in various locations in Jamestown for the Mini Art Hunt sponsored by The Arts Center. Clues will be released on Saturday, July 22, on The Arts Center's Facebook page. Anyone who finds a piece may keep it. Contributed / The Arts Center

Performances of “Cinderella,” a musical featuring children entering grades 3-8, are at 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday in The Arts Center. Tickets for the musical, performed in collaboration with the Two Rivers Performing Arts School, can be purchased on The Arts Center’s Facebook page, at jamestownarts.com or at the door. Tickets are $5 for an individual and $15 for a family, and admission is free for children 5 and younger.

Other Saturday activities include a civics exhibit available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse, with hands-on history and outdoor historic games there from 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Fort Seward will have a watermelon eating contest at 1 p.m., and Young Professionals of Jamestown will host a cornhole tournament at Drift Prairie Brewing Co. Register for the cornhole tournament on the chamber website or at the brewery.

Jamestown Speedway events begin at 7 p.m. and a street dance near the Corner Bar is at 8 p.m.

The Can-Am Girls Fastpitch Tournament at Stefonek Softball Complex - Trapper Field begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Friday and Sunday events

On Friday at 1 p.m. is the This Putt’s for U golf tournament for Jamestown United Way at Hillcrest Golf Course. Registration is required.

On Sunday, the Grand Slam Tennis Tournament is at Bolinger Courts with registration at noon and play beginning at 1 p.m.

A Splash Bash is from 1 to 3 p.m. at Meidinger Splash Park, and the James Valley Offroaders Mud Drags also begins at 1 p.m. at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

Bivens noted there are many partnerships that make Buffalo Days happen and expressed her appreciation to Jamestown Parks and Recreation and the Jamestown Police Department for their “great job” during Buffalo Days, calling them “silent partners” in the event.

Buffalo Days schedule

Friday, July 21:

1 p.m., This Putt’s for U Golf Tournament, Hillcrest Golf Course

Saturday, July 22:

7 a.m.-noon: Pancake breakfast, Jamestown Fire Department

7:30 a.m.: American Legion PTSD & Suicide Awareness Walk, McElroy Park

8:30 a.m.: lineup, Buffalo Days Parade, McElroy Park

9 a.m.: Can-Am Girls Fastpitch Tournament, Stefonek Softball Complex

9:30 a.m.: Buffalo Days Parade, First Avenue South (south of railroad tracks)

10 a.m.: Mini Art Hunt begins

10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Picnic in Hansen Arts Park by Liberian community

10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Civics exhibit, 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse

10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.: History and outdoor historic games, 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse

11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Buffalo Rally Car Show & Shine, vendor show, Dakota Infalbale Games, McElroy Park

1 p.m.: Watermelon eating contest, Fort Seward

1-3 p.m.: Stick Ponies band performs, McElroy Park

3 and 6 p.m.: “Cinderella” musical, The Arts Center

3:30 p.m.: YPJ Cornhole Tournament, Drift Prairie Brewing Co.

7 p.m.: Saturday Night Thunder, Jamestown Speedway

8 p.m.; Street dance by Corner Bar

Sunday, July 23:

9:30 a.m.: Can-Am Girls Fastpitch Tournament, Stefonek Softball Complex

Noon: Grand Slam Tennis Tournament, Bollinger Courts

1-3 p.m.: Splash Bash, Meidinger Splash Park

1 p.m.: James Valley Offroaders Mud Drags, Stutsman County Fairgrounds

